Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Accident of the devotees going home from Vaishno Devi

वैष्णो देवी से घर जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं की कार का एक्सिडेंट, तीन की मौत 2 घायल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 03:59 PM IST
कन्नौज में हादसा, तीन की मौत
कन्नौज में हादसा, तीन की मौत
वैष्णो देवी से इलाहाबाद जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं की कार डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई। इस हादसे में एक महिला समेत तीन की मौत हो गई। हादसे में  2 लोग गम्भीर रूप से घायल हैं।
 
कन्नौज सौरिख थाना क्षेत्र में लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर शुक्रवार को भीषण हादसा हो गया। इस दुर्गटना में तीन लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जब कि दो लोगों की हालत चिंताजनक है। बताया जा रहा है कि रास्ते में चालक को नींद आ गई जिसकी वजह से हादसा हो गया। वहीं पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच चुकी है। घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भेजा जा रहा है। अभी तक किसी की शिनाख्त नहीं हो पाई है। 


 
agra express way accident vaishno devi accident of devotees

