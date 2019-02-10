शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   कार्ड धारकों ने कोटेदार पर आरोप लगा काटा हंगामा

कार्ड धारकों ने कोटेदार पर आरोप लगा काटा हंगामा

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 12:37 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रसूलाबाद। तहसील क्षेत्र के इटैली गांव में कार्डधारकों को मानक के अनुरुप राशन न देने पर लोगों ने कोटेदार के खिलाफ जमकर हंगामा काटा। ग्रामीणों के हंगामा करने पर कोटेदार दुकान बंद कर फरार हो गया।
शनिवार को इटैली गांव के सत्यप्रकाश, मारुत कुमार, कुंती देवी, किशोरी देवी आदि ने बताया कि वह राशन लेने के लिए कोटेदार सोनकली के पास गए। कोटेदार ने उन्हें निर्धारित मानक के अनुसार राशन नही दिया। ग्रामीणों को गेहूं व चावल 5 किलो के सापेक्ष 4 किलो दे रहे थे। जिससे गुस्साए लोगों ने हंगामा काटना शुरू कर दिया। हंगामा करने पर कोटेदार दुकान बंद कर वहां से निकल गया।

कार्डधारकों ने बताया कि कोटेदार दो माह में एक बार राशन बांटते हैं। उसमे भी 5 किलो प्रति यूनिट के सापेक्ष 4 किलो ही खाद्यान्न देता है। और कहता है कि 1 किलो गेहूं गोवंशो के लिए जाता है। जबकि इस संबंध में पूर्ति निरीक्षक रामचंद्र सचान ने बताया कि 1 किलो गेहूं गोवंश के लिए जाने की बात गलत है। उन्होंने शिकायत मिलने पर कार्रवाई की बात कही है।


कार्ड धारकों ने कोटेदार पर आरोप लगा काटा हंगामा

Recommended

Bollywood

80 और 90 के दशक में 'कॉन्ट्रेक्ट किलर' थे महेश आनंद, 18 साल बाद इस फिल्म से की थी वापसी

9 फरवरी 2019

bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
Bollywood

80 और 90 के दशक में 'कॉन्ट्रेक्ट किलर' थे महेश आनंद, 18 साल बाद इस फिल्म से की थी वापसी

9 फरवरी 2019

Fashion street

बिकिनी पहन मां तनूजा के साथ स्वीमिंग पूल में मस्ती करती दिखीं तनीषा, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें वायरल

9 फरवरी 2019

tanuja tanisha
tanuja tanisha
tanuja tanisha
tanuja tanisha
Fashion street

बिकिनी पहन मां तनूजा के साथ स्वीमिंग पूल में मस्ती करती दिखीं तनीषा, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें वायरल

9 फरवरी 2019

woman always put ice cubes with clothes in washing machine dryer for drying cloths
Bizarre News

वाशिंग मशीन ड्रायर में बर्फ के टुकड़े डालकर कपड़े सुखाती थी महिला, वजह जान आप भी करने लगेंगे ये काम

9 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
himachal pradesh budget 2019 News schemes announced by cm jairam thakur
Shimla

सीएम जयराम शुरू करेंगे ये 22 योजनाएं, बजट में की घोषणा

9 फरवरी 2019

Indian Railways cancelled 3 dozens train till holi
Business Diary

होली पर घर जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो भूल जाइये, रेलवे ने दिया तगड़ा झटका

9 फरवरी 2019

himachal pradesh budget 2019 all announcements and schemes
Shimla

यहां जानिए हिमाचल के बजट की सभी खास बातें

9 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Central Government prepared data portal to give farmers 6 thousand rupees
India News

किसानों को 6-6 हजार रुपये देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने शुरू किया डाटा पोर्टल

8 फरवरी 2019

2018 was the most warm year, be ready for scorching heat for 5 years
America

2018 रहा सबसे ज्यादा गर्म साल, अब अगले पांच साल भीषण गर्मी के लिए रहें तैयार

8 फरवरी 2019

2G Spectrum Scam : Court ordered to plant 16 thousand plants on not answering appeal
India News

टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम घोटाला : कोर्ट ने दिया 16 हजार पौधे लगाने का निर्देश

8 फरवरी 2019

facebook
India News

राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों में पारदर्शिता लाने को फेसबुक ने की नई पहल

7 फरवरी 2019

Four UPA ministers behind the news of the fake coup of Army in 2012
India News

सेना के फर्जी तख्तापलट की खबर के पीछे भाजपा ने यूपीए के चार मंत्रियों को बताया जिम्मेदार

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में भरा जोश, एसपीजी के उड़ाए होश

7 फरवरी 2019

मैत्रिपाला सिरिसेना (फाइल फोटो)
World

श्रीलंका में 42 साल बाद फिर शुरू होगी मौत की सजा, ड्रग्स तस्कर को दी जाएगी पहली फांसी

7 फरवरी 2019

rose day jammu
Jammu

गुलाब से करें प्यार का इजहार, सिर्फ प्रेमी जोड़े ही नहीं आप भी मना सकते है रोज डे, जानिए कैसे है खास

7 फरवरी 2019

चीन में नवविवाहित जोड़ा
World

चीन में दुल्हन को मिलती है दहेज, इसलिए महंगी हुई शादियां, अब सरकार ने खर्च पर लगाई पाबंदी

6 फरवरी 2019

Armed Forces
India News

अर्धसैनिक बलों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तोहफा, ग्रुप-ए के अधिकारियों की तरह मिलेगा वित्तीय लाभ

6 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

विश्वविद्यालय दुष्कर्म मामलाः धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए अश्लील वीडियो बनाने का आरोप, जांच कमेटी गठित

छत्रपति शाहू जी महाराज विश्वविद्यालय कानपुर में छात्रा से दुष्कर्म और धर्म परिवर्तन कराने के लिए अश्लील वीडियो बनाने के आरोपी बीबीए के लेक्चरर शाह मोहम्मद के खिलाफ विश्वविद्यालय ने सख्त रवैया अपनाते हुए जांच कमेटी का गठन किया है।

9 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सदर विधायक पंकज गुप्ता
Kanpur

'जिगर के टुकड़े का सौदा', नवजात को गोद देने वाले दंपति से मिले सदर विधायक

9 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

3 गायों की मौत होने से हंगामा, जहर देने का आरोप

9 फरवरी 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद
Kanpur

उन सभी योजनाओं की हवा निकाल कर रख दी भाजपा सरकार ने- सलमान खुर्शीद

9 फरवरी 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

दस वर्षों में तीन गुना हुई यूपी की अर्थव्यस्था, स्मार्ट सिटी और मेट्रो को मिला इतना बजट

8 फरवरी 2019

खूंटे से खोलते ही भागी गाय, किशोर की मौत
Kanpur

खूंटे से खोलते ही भागी गाय, किशोर की मौत

10 फरवरी 2019

गोली लगने से घायल हुआ विशेष उर्फ भाटी
Kanpur

बदमाशों ने मेडिकल कॉलेज के सीएमएस के ड्राइवर को मारी गोली

9 फरवरी 2019

दुल्हन के साथ सेल्फी लेता दूल्हा
Kanpur

'रोमियो' तो थे पर आज कोई एंटी न था! थामा एक-दूजे का हाथ

10 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश यादव- सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

अखिलेश यादव के गढ़ को योगी की सौगात, 357 करोड़ से इस प्रोजेक्ट को लगेंगे पंख

8 फरवरी 2019

कार सवार तीन लोग व डीसीएम चालक-क्लीनर घायल
Kanpur

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर डीसीएम में घुसी कार, 5 घायल

9 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

ऑनलाइन खाना मंगाने वाले लोग रहें सावधान,आपके साथ भी हो सकता है धोखा

अगर आप भी ऑनलाइन खाना मंगाकर खाने के शौकीन है। तो आप भी होशियार हो जाइए। क्योंकि आपके खाने में मिलावट हो सकती है।

9 फरवरी 2019

क्राइम न्यूज 1:15

प्रोफेसर पर छात्रा ने लगाया रेप का आरोप, अश्लील वीडियो बना करता था ब्लैकमेल

9 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड 3:04

शादी के कार्ड पर छापी अखिलेश यादव को वोट देने की अपील

8 फरवरी 2019

कानपुर 1:47

कानपुर में तमंचे के बल पर गाड़ी की लूट, इंसाफ के लिए गिड़गिड़ाने लगा ड्राइवर

5 फरवरी 2019

कानपुर में पुलिस चौकी बनी मयखाना, दरोगा ने खाकी को किया शर्मसार 1:10

कानपुर में पुलिस चौकी बनी मयखाना, दरोगा ने खाकी को किया शर्मसार

5 फरवरी 2019

Related

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपीः अजमेर एक्सप्रेस से 5 गाय कटीं, ट्रेन रुकी

9 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बेटी के कमरे का दरवाजा खोलते ही पिता के होश उड़ गए

7 फरवरी 2019

कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत
Kanpur

कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत

10 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शादी तय हुई...फिर दोनों मिलने लगे, इसके बाद लड़के ने की बेहद घिनौनी हरकत

6 फरवरी 2019

शातिर बदमाश अमित शर्मा उर्फ पिल्ला डॉन
Kanpur

पकड़ा गया ‘पिल्ला डॉन’, पुलिस को छका रखा था इस शातिर ने

8 फरवरी 2019

हरदोई से सीधे उन्नाव नहीं आ सकेंगे भारी वाहन
Kanpur

हरदोई से सीधे उन्नाव नहीं आ सकेंगे भारी वाहन

10 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.