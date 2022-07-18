Mohammad Zubair: हाथरस सीजेएम कोर्ट लाया गया मोहम्मद जुबैर, जल्द ही शुरू होगी सुनवाई

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Delhi Police brings Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to the CJM Court in Hathras in connection with cases registered against him at Hathras Kotwali Sadar and Kotwali Sikandra Rao.
Hathras Police is seeking his 14-day remand. Hearing to begin soon. pic.twitter.com/u2q9A25eIm— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2022
