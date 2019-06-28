शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर: रीडर सहित तीन लाइन हाजिर , सभी की चुनाव सेल से हुई थी तैनाती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बस्ती Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 12:20 AM IST
पुलिस - फोटो : Social Media
पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय में तैनात रीडर सहित पेशी श्रेष्ठ के 3 पुलिसकर्मियों को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है। एसपी पंकज कुमार ने बताया कि उप निरीक्षक दिनेश कुमार सरोज पेशी श्रेष्ठ, कांस्टेबल धीरेंद्र यादव पेशी श्रेष्ठ और कांस्टेबल सर्वेश नायक को पुलिस लाइंस भेज दिया गया है। 
हाल में ही इन सभी की चुनाव सेल से तैनाती हुई थी। शुक्रवार देर शाम एसपी और जनपदीय पुलिस स्थापना बोर्ड ने तात्कालिक प्रभाव से स्थानांतरण कर दिया गया है।

