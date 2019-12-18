शहर चुनें

सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की मौत को खुदकुशी मान चुकी पुलिस ने बदला फैसला, दर्ज होगा केस

Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 08:31 PM IST
रिटायर्ड सैनिक की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन।
रिटायर्ड सैनिक की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
 कैंट इलाके नंदानगर एफसीआई (भारतीय खाद्य भंडारण गृह) परिसर में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड रिटायर्ड सैनिक अरविंद मल्ल (55) की खुदकुशी मामले में पुलिस उकसाने की धारा में केस दर्ज करेगी। घटना 12 दिसंबर की रात है। पुलिस ने जांच कर खुदकुशी बताया मगर वजह नहीं बता सकी। बुधवार को मृतक की पत्नी व बेटी ने एसएसपी से मुलाकात कर निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग उठाई जिसके बाद एसएसपी ने कैंट पुलिस को केस दर्ज कर जांच करने का आदेश दिया है।
रिटायर्ड सैनिक की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन।
रिटायर्ड सैनिक की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
