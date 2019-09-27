शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   pm awas and bribe viral vedio

पीएम आवास के लिए घूस मांगने पर प्रधान का पावर सीज

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 01:30 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पीएम आवास के लिए घूस मांगने पर प्रधान का पावर सीज
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर। प्रधानमंत्री आवास के लिए खुलेआम रिश्वत मांगने के वायरल हो रहे वीडियो को संज्ञान में लेते हुए सीडीओ अनुज सिंह के निर्देश डीपीआरओ हिमांशु शेखर ठाकुर ने बेलघाट ब्लाक के ग्राम पंचायत छितौना के प्रधान राजेश प्रसाद का पावर सीज कर दिया है। पंचायत के काम प्रभावित न हों, इसलिए तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी गठित करने करने के साथ ही प्रधान को निलंबित करने के लिए डीएम को रिपोर्ट भेज दी गई है।
ग्राम प्रधान राजेश प्रसाद पर आरोप है कि वे गांव की ही अनीता देवी से प्रधानमंत्री आवास के लिए रिश्वत ले रहे थे। महिला से रुपये लेने और बातचीत का किसी ने पूरा वीडियो बनाकर वायरल कर दिया। बातचीत में ग्राम प्रधान सचिव समेत अन्य अधिकारियों में भी रिश्वत की रकम बांटने की बात कह रहे हैं। वायरल वीडियो जब सीडीओ के पास पहुंचा तो उन्होंने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए डीपीआरओ को तत्काल कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया। इसी क्रम में डीपीआरओ ने प्रधान के प्रशासनिक और वित्तीय अधिकार प्रतिबंधित करते हुए त्रिस्तरीय कमेटी द्वारा ग्राम पंचायत के संचालन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी। डीपीआरओ का कहना है कि प्रधान को निलंबित करने के लिए डीएम के. विजयेंद्र पांडियन को रिपोर्ट दे दी गई है। जल्द ही उन्हें निलंबित कर दिया जाएगा।
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

ऋषभ पंत को लेकर भड़के कोच शास्त्री, कहा- क्या मैं सिर्फ तबला बजाने के लिए हूं?

26 सितंबर 2019

कोच रवि शास्त्री और ऋषभ पंत
रवि शास्त्री और ऋषभ पंत
ravi shastri
विराट कोहली और रवि शास्त्री
Cricket News

ऋषभ पंत को लेकर भड़के कोच शास्त्री, कहा- क्या मैं सिर्फ तबला बजाने के लिए हूं?

26 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

अनिल कपूर की बिना मूछों वाली फोटो देख अर्जुन कपूर ने किया कमेंट, कहा- 'मेहनत का भंडार'

26 सितंबर 2019

anil arjun
anil kapoor
Arjun Kapoor
rajkumar rao
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर की बिना मूछों वाली फोटो देख अर्जुन कपूर ने किया कमेंट, कहा- 'मेहनत का भंडार'

26 सितंबर 2019

आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा
Delhi NCR

दामाद ने चार बार फोन कर बताया- 'आपकी बेटी को मार दिया है...'

26 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Cricket News

वन-डे इतिहास के पांच सबसे बदनाम बल्लेबाज, धीमे ऐसे कि कछुआ भी शरमा जाए

26 सितंबर 2019

विश्व क्रिकेट की सबसे धीमी पारियां
आमिर सोहैल
मोहसिन खान
Cricket News

वन-डे इतिहास के पांच सबसे बदनाम बल्लेबाज, धीमे ऐसे कि कछुआ भी शरमा जाए

26 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

कभी 3100 रुपये कमाकर घर चलाती थीं सपना चौधरी, आज सुपरस्टार की तरह जीती हैं जिंदगी

26 सितंबर 2019

सपना चौधरी
sapna choudhary
sapna choudhary
sapna choudhary
Bollywood

कभी 3100 रुपये कमाकर घर चलाती थीं सपना चौधरी, आज सुपरस्टार की तरह जीती हैं जिंदगी

26 सितंबर 2019

चालान काटते ट्रैफिक कर्मी
Auto News

ट्रैफिक पुलिस को मानना होगा सरकार का ये फरमान, कागजात न होने पर नहीं काट सकेंगे चालान!

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
pm awas and bribe viral vedio
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जगजीत सिंह और पत्नी रविंदर कौर की शादी की फोटो
Chandigarh

11 साल पहले पति की हुई 'हत्या', पत्नी पर चल रहा था केस, अब इस हाल में मिला जिंदा, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

27 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Tip of the Day

आधार कार्ड में नाम और पता बदलना हुआ आसान, बस करना होगा ये काम

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bhopal

बड़ा सेक्स स्कैंडल साबित हो सकता है मध्यप्रदेश हनीट्रैप मामला, लैपटॉप से चार हजार फाइलें बरामद

26 सितंबर 2019

आईएएस अधिकारी राम सिंह
Shimla

तस्वीरें: 10 किमी पैदल चल सब्जियां खरीदने जाते हैं आईएएस अधिकारी राम सिंह, ये है वजह

26 सितंबर 2019

मोस्ट एडमायर्ड पर्सन
Bollywood

Most Admired Men In India 2019: नंबर एक पर पीएम मोदी, बॉलीवुड से शाहरुख- अमिताभ

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray
India News

भाजपा और शिवसेना के बीच हुआ सीटों का बंटवारा, 144-126 पर बनी सहमति

26 सितंबर 2019

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी से जुड़ा अबतक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, दुनिया से अपना यह दर्द छिपाकर खेलते रहे थे विश्व कप

26 सितंबर 2019

bollywood celebs
Bollywood

कभी बैकग्राउंड डांसर्स हुआ करते थे ये पांच सितारे, आज मशहूर स्टार्स में होती है गिनती, कमाई भी करोड़ों में

26 सितंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

27 सितंबर राशिफल: दो शुभ योग बनने से सात राशियों के लिए भाग्यशाली रहेगा दिन

26 सितंबर 2019

कोच रवि शास्त्री और ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

ऋषभ पंत को लेकर भड़के कोच शास्त्री, कहा- क्या मैं सिर्फ तबला बजाने के लिए हूं?

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: सीएम योगी ने शहीद की पत्नी को दिया 25 लाख का चेक, एम्स पहुंचकर बनवाया कार्ड

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ अपने एक दिवसीय दौरे पर गोरखपुर पहुंचे। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री कार्यकर्ताओं से मिले और मुंबई में हुए शहीद सीआईएसफ के जवान महेंद्र पासवान की पत्नी संध्या देवी को 25 लाख की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान की। 

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
fake stf officer arrested
Gorakhpur

एसटीएफ बनकर वसूली करने के आरोपी को दबोचा

27 सितंबर 2019

00एम्स के मेडिकल कॉलेज के व्याख्यान कक्ष में आयोजित संवाद कार्यक्रम को सम्बोधित करते मुख्यमंत्र?
Gorakhpur

महायोगी गोरखनाथ के बिना भारत

27 सितंबर 2019

भारत-नेपाल बॉर्डर से पकड़ा गया ड्रग्स तस्कर
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुरः भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर ड्रग्स तस्कर गिरफ्तार, दो करोड़ की हेरोइन जब्त

26 सितंबर 2019

गन्ना
Gorakhpur

अब किसानों का चमकेगा भाग्य, गन्ना बन जायेगा सफेद सोना-  राधेश्याम सिंह

26 सितंबर 2019

teachers fraud in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

फर्जी शिक्षक : बर्खास्तगी 32 की, मुकदमा सिर्फ एक

27 सितंबर 2019

एम्स का ओपीडी में निरीक्षण करने के बाद विजिटर रजिस्टर पर अपना विचार लिखते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित?
Gorakhpur

मरीजों का विश्वास जीतना बहुत जरूरी : सीएम

27 सितंबर 2019

पंडाल में रखीं दुर्गा मूर्तियां
Gorakhpur

यूपीः दुर्गा प्रतिमाओं पर भारी पड़ रही बारिश, दो दिन बाद नवरात्र, मूर्तिकारों के होश उड़े

26 सितंबर 2019

बाईपास का होगा निर्माण (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

तो आसान हो जाएगी काठमांडू की यात्रा, यूपी सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

24 सितंबर 2019

जांच में जुटी पुलिस
Gorakhpur

यूपी: आधी रात को घर से गायब हुआ किशोर, पुलिस की जांच के दौरान खुद लौट आया वापस, लोग हैरान

26 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा, शिवसेना में सीट बंटवारा, 144-126 पर बनी सहमति

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा और शिवसेना में सीट बंटवारे पर सहमति बन गई है। भाजपा 144 और शिवसेना 126 पर उतारेगी अपने-अपने उम्मीदवार।

26 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:14

फिल्मसिटी में नजर आया प्रियंका का ये अंदाज, एक झलक पाने को बेताब दिखे लोग

26 सितंबर 2019

बाढ़ 3:30

पुणे में भारी बारिश लाई तबाही, 10 से ज्यादा की मौत, बारामती नदी उफनाने से बने बाढ़ के हालात

26 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:26

बाइक बेचने के बाद क्यों फूट-फूट कर रोए जॉन अब्राहम, एक्टर ने बताई वजह

26 सितंबर 2019

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 1:28

...तो इस वजह से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी वर्ल्डकप में नहीं कर पाए धमाल

26 सितंबर 2019

Related

यूपी पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में फर्जी एसटीएफ अधिकारी बनकर वसूली करते धराया बदमाश, पूछताछ में जुटी पुलिस

26 सितंबर 2019

एम्स के मेडिकल कॉलेज के व्याख्यान कक्ष में आयोजित संवाद कार्यक्रम में मंचासीन मुख्यमंत्री योगी
Gorakhpur

एम्स निजी हाथों में होता तो डॉक्टर बनने के लिए दस करोड़ खर्च करने पड़ते : सीएम

27 सितंबर 2019

भाजपा जिला और महानगर द्वारा गोरखपुर क्लब में आयोजित जन जागरण एंव प्रबुद्ध गोष्ठी में बोलते केंद?
Gorakhpur

जम्मू कश्मीर को अब मिली असली आजादी, 70 साल बाद श्यामा प्रसाद का सपना साकार

27 सितंबर 2019

सुपारी
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: कस्टम विभाग ने बरामद की 85 लाख रूपये की विदेशी सुपारी, इंडोनेशिया से की गई थी तस्करी

26 सितंबर 2019

भटहट में तार की चपेट में आने से हुई मौत के बाद रोते बिलखती महिलाएं।
Gorakhpur

लोहे के दरवाजे में करंट आने से मां-बाप और बेटे की मौत

26 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: मोहद्दीपुर हुक्काबार में बदमाशों ने की तोड़फोड़, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

26 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited