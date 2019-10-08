शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Dead body found hanging from tree in Kushinagar village

पेड़ से लटकता मिला युवक का शव, गांव में फैली सनसनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 10:02 AM IST
पेड़ से लटकता मिला युवक का शव
पेड़ से लटकता मिला युवक का शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
गोरखपुर के कुशीनगर में मंगलवार सुबह एक शव को पेड़ से लटकता देख इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। घटना नेबुआ नौरंगिया थाना क्षेत्र के सौरहा खुर्द गांव की है। सुबह खेतों का तरफ सैर-सपाटे के लिए निकले लोगों ने खेत में एक पेड़ पर युवक का शव लटकते देखा तो हैरान रह गए। 
विज्ञापन
लोगों ने जल्द से जल्द पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। इस घटना के बाद पूरे इलाके में दहशत का माहौल है।
इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Gorakhpur

देवरिया में अलसुबह हुई वारदात से फैली सनसनी, छीना-झपटी के बाद अधेड़ की गोली मारकर हत्या

8 अक्टूबर 2019

सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

यूपी: सड़क हादसे में सास की मौत, हेलमेट ने बचा ली दामाद की जान

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मोरारी बापू
Gorakhpur

यूपी: निषाद राज के घर भिक्षा मांगने पहुुंच गए कथा वाचक मोरारी बापू, किया भोजन

8 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
चंपा देवी पार्क में राम कथा कहने के दौरान विभिन्न मुद्राओं में मोरारी बापू।
Gorakhpur

‘ ताते कुछ गुण दोस बखाने, संग्रह त्याग न बिनु पहिचाने’

8 अक्टूबर 2019

fake armed license
Gorakhpur

दो असलहे ऑल इंडिया परमिट के, जांच का दायरा बढ़ा

8 अक्टूबर 2019

one person killed by beaten
Gorakhpur

पंडाल में ताश खेलने से मना करने पर युवक की हत्या

8 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
विज्ञापन
crime in gorakhpur gorakhpur news gorakhpur police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारतीय वायुसेना
Delhi NCR

वायुसेना दिवस: आसमान में दिखा भारत का दम, अभिनंदन ने उड़ाया मिग-21

8 अक्टूबर 2019

सारा अली खान और कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

सारा की मां से कार्तिक आर्यन ने की बात, बोले- 'सैफ से शादी के लिए बात कर लूं'

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bajaj to Launch New Electric Chetak scooter On October 16
Auto News

Bajaj Auto का नया Chetak स्कूटर 16 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च होगा, इस बार आएंगे दो खास मेहमान

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

गौरी को सफेद शर्ट और खुले बाल रखने से मना करते थे शाहरुख, पहली डेट पर हुआ था ये सब

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Raaj Kumar
Bollywood

पुलिस की नौकरी छोड़ हीरो बने थे राज कुमार, एयर होस्टेस से रचाई थी शादी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ziva
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह से कम स्टाइलिश नहीं है धोनी की बेटी जीवा, अपने जैसा सनग्लासेस देख कही ये बात

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: घर से बेघर होने के लिए नॉमिनेट हुईं ये 4 लड़कियां, घर में फिर हुआ बवाल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Paras Chhabra
Television

Bigg Boss 13: नए प्यार के चक्कर में रियल लाइफ गर्लफ्रेंड को भूल बैठे पारस, बोले- कई बार ब्रेकअप...

8 अक्टूबर 2019

state government put stay to recruitment on gardiner, mechanic like post to cut down cost
Lucknow

माली, मिस्त्री, मैकेनिक, चालक जैसे पदों की नई भर्ती पर रोक की तैयारी में योगी सरकार

8 अक्टूबर 2019

सेलेब्स के इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट
Television

मलाइका ने दिखाईं अदाएं तो मौनी ने बढ़ाया तापमान, कुछ ऐसा रहा सेलेब्स का इंस्टाग्राम

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दुर्घटना में घायल लोग
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज: दो बाइकों की टक्कर में सात लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल

महराजगंज के श्यामदेउरवा थाना क्षेत्र परतावल महराजगंज मार्ग पर मंगलवार सुबह छातीराम पेट्रोल पंप के पास दो बाइक की आमने-सामने हुए जोरदार टक्कर में सात लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर: संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में मिला विवाहिता का शव, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

8 अक्टूबर 2019

रेल नीर की बायोडिग्रेडेबल बोतल।
Gorakhpur

ट्रेन-स्टेशनों पर अब बायोडिग्रेडेबल बोतलों में मिलेगा पानी, तेजस से हुई शुरुआत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहद्दीपुर में खुदकुशी करने वाला युवक हरिमोहन बच्चों के साथ। फाइल फोटो
Gorakhpur

घरेलू कलह में युवक ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सड़क पर पलटी पिकअप
Gorakhpur

यूपी: फोरलेन पर पलटी पिकअप, चार लोगों की मौत, छानबीन में जुटी पुलिस

6 अक्टूबर 2019

route diverted on dushara and pooja
Gorakhpur

दशहरा पर आज और कल बदला रहेगा यातायात

8 अक्टूबर 2019

डीजे की सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

शादी समारोह में नहीं बजेगा डीजे और आर्केस्ट्रा, मैरिज हाउस एसोसिएशन ने लागू किया कोर्ट का फैसला

5 अक्टूबर 2019

पूर्व सांसद भालचंद यादव
Gorakhpur

नहीं रहे पूर्व सांसद भालचंद, मेदांता में ली अंतिम सांस, आज बिडहर घाट पर होगा अंतिम संस्कार

5 अक्टूबर 2019

संत कबीर नगर सड़क दुर्घटना ।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: ट्रक की चपेट में आए एक ही बाइक पर सवार पांच युवक, दो की मौत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

बरामद विदेशी मटर को निचलौल कस्टम के हवाले सुपुर्द करते जवान
Gorakhpur

मटर लदी पिकअप छोड़ भाग रहे आरोपी को जवानों ने दौड़ाकर पकड़ा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मुंबई: ट्रेन से कटकर भिखारी की मौत के बाद झोपड़ी पहुंची पुलिस, भिखारी की दौलत देख रह गई दंग

मुंबई में ट्रेन से कटकर मरने वाले एक भिखारी बुरजु चंद आजाद की झोपड़ी से पुलिस को लाखों की दौलत मिली है। इसमें 1.77 लाख रुपये के सिक्के और 8.77 लाख रुपये के फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट शामिल हैं।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अर्जुन कपूर और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 1:34

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ धोनी ने जमकर खेला फुटबॉल, सितारों को देखने उमड़े फैंस

7 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्गा बाड़ी मंदिर 7:11

दिल्ली में अमर उजाला के साथ करें सबसे पुराने दुर्गा बाड़ी मंदिर के दर्शन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

इन भिखारियों की संपत्ति आपको चौंका देगी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

काजिंद 2019 1:28

पिथौरागढ़ में दिखा भारत-कजाखिस्तान की सेना का दम, आतंकवाद विरोधी कार्रवाई को लेकर किया सैन्य अभ्यास

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

marpeet between two party
Gorakhpur

कबड्डी के दौरान मारपीट में आठ घायल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सीएम योगी
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में सीएम योगी बोले- राम भक्ति में रहें लीन, जल्द मिलेगी खुशखबरी

5 अक्टूबर 2019

cm yogi comment on ayodhya issue
Gorakhpur

मंदिर पर कोर्ट का आदेश सभी को मानना चाहिए: योगी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

बायोडिग्रेडेबल बोतल
Gorakhpur

ट्रेन और स्टेशनों पर बायोडिग्रेबेल पानी की बोतलें

8 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited