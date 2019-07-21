शहर चुनें

पुलिस पर पत्थर फेंक तस्कर फरार, सिपाही घायल

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 02:00 AM IST
चिलुआताल इलाके में पुलिस पर हमला करने वाले तस्कर सीसी टीवी कैमरे में कैद।
चिलुआताल इलाके में पुलिस पर हमला करने वाले तस्कर सीसी टीवी कैमरे में कैद।
पुलिस पर ईंट-पत्थर से हमला कर तस्कर फरार, सिपाही घायल
चिलुआताल (गोरखपुर)। बरगदवां चौकी के पास पिकप रोकने पर तस्करों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर ईंट-पत्थर से हमला कर दिया। पिकप के अंदर से फेंकी गई ईंटों में से एक दरोगा के हेलमेट पर लगी और छिटक कर सिपाही के सिर पर जा लगी। सिपाही का सिर फट गया। इस दौरान तस्कर फरार हो गए। घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद है। पुलिस फुटेज से पहचान कर तस्करों की तलाश में जुटी है।
बरगदवां चौकी पर तैनात दरोगा चंदन और सिपाही महेंद्र कुमार को शुक्रवार की रात लगभग दो बजे मोहरीपुर की ओर से तेज रफ्तार से आती पशु लदी पिकप दिखी। उनके गाड़ी रोके जाने का इशारा करते ही अंदर बैठे तस्कर ईंट-पत्थर से हमला करने लगे। तुरंत ही गश्त से लौटे दरोगा ने हेलमेट नहीं उतारा था एक ईंट हेलमेट से लगकर छिटक गई और सिपाही महेंद्र कुमार के सिर पर लगी। जिले में इसके पहले भी पुलिस टीम पर हमला पशु तस्करों के फरार होने की घटना हो चुकी है।

