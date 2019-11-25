शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   cm help to victims

पीड़ित परिवार को सीएम ने पांच लाख रुपये की आर्थिक मदद दी

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 01:48 AM IST
बेलीपार में हत्या किए गए पेट्रोल पंप मैनेजर आनंद स्वरूप की पत्नी को आर्थिक मदद देते मुख्यमंत्री?
बेलीपार में हत्या किए गए पेट्रोल पंप मैनेजर आनंद स्वरूप की पत्नी को आर्थिक मदद देते मुख्यमंत्री?
ख़बर सुनें
पीड़ित परिवार को सीएम ने पांच लाख रुपये की आर्थिक मदद दी
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर। बेलीपार थाने के पास लूट की नीयत से पेट्रोलपंप मैनेजर आनंदस्वरूप की हत्या से दुखी परिवार से मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को मुलाकात की। गोरखनाथ मंदिर में आनंदस्वरूप की पत्नी, बेटी मुख्यमंत्री से मिलीं। मुख्यमंत्री ने तत्काल पांच लाख रुपये अर्थिक सहायता मृतक की पत्नी सुमित्रा मिश्रा को दी। साथ ही प्रशासन की ओर से मदद का भरोसा दिलाया।
आनंदस्वरूप की हत्या से पूरा परिवार सदमे में है। साथ ही उनके सामने आर्थिक संकट भी खड़ा हो गया था। इसे देखते हुए पेट्रोल पंप एसोसिएशन ने एक लाख रुपये की मदद की थी। साथ ही शहर के कुछ अन्य लोगों ने भी मदद के लिए हाथ बढ़ाए थे। रविवार को गोरखपुर आने पर योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पीड़ित परिवार से मुलाकात कर आर्थिक मदद दी है।
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Maharashtra Supreme court give its verdict on shiv sena, ncp and congress plea against fadnavis ajit
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को नोटिस, कल फिर सुनवाई

24 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

ऋतिक ने की इस हीरोइन के नाम की सिफारिश, जर्सी के बाद अब कृष 4 के लिए भी शॉर्टलिस्ट

24 नवंबर 2019

Mrunal Thakur
मृणाल ठाकुर और ऋतिक रोशन
mrunal thakur
शाहिद कपूर और 'जर्सी' फिल्म का पोस्टर
Bollywood

ऋतिक ने की इस हीरोइन के नाम की सिफारिश, जर्सी के बाद अब कृष 4 के लिए भी शॉर्टलिस्ट

24 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने तोड़ा धोनी का यह बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले भारतीय कप्तान 

24 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने तोड़ा धोनी का यह बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले भारतीय कप्तान 

24 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
डाकू बबुली की पत्नी ने लिए सात फेरे
Chitrakoot

डाकू बबुली कोल की मौत के बाद पत्नी ने लिए सात फेरे, मंदिर में रचाई शादी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

25 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

बड़ा सवाल: 54 विधायकों में से सिर्फ 41 ही शरद पवार के साथ तो बाकी कहां...?

24 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

विराट पर फूटा गावस्कर का गुस्सा, 'दादा' की तारीफ पर जताई नाराजगी

24 नवंबर 2019

गावस्कर-कोहली
टीम इंडिया
विराट कोहली और सौरव गांगुली
gavaskar and kohli
Cricket News

विराट पर फूटा गावस्कर का गुस्सा, 'दादा' की तारीफ पर जताई नाराजगी

24 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
cm yogi aditynath help to victims families petrol pump managar murdre and loot case
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

डाकू बबुली की पत्नी ने लिए सात फेरे
Chitrakoot

डाकू बबुली कोल की मौत के बाद पत्नी ने लिए सात फेरे, मंदिर में रचाई शादी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

25 नवंबर 2019

गावस्कर-कोहली
Cricket News

विराट पर फूटा गावस्कर का गुस्सा, 'दादा' की तारीफ पर जताई नाराजगी

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ayesha Takia,Anushka Sharma,Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

प्लास्टिक सर्जरी से पहले ऐसीं दिखती थीं ये आठ अभिनेत्रियां, बाद में देखिए कैसे आए बदलाव?

24 नवंबर 2019

राखी सावंत
Bollywood

कभी 50 रुपए के लिए राखी सावंत ने अनिल अंबानी की शादी में परोसा था खाना, आज जीती हैं आलीशान जिंदगी

24 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अजित पवार बोले- ऑल इज वेल, मैं एनसीपी में हूं और हमेशा रहूंगा

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

जीत के बाद 'दादा' की 'विराट' तारीफ, बोले- 'शुरुआत उन्होंने की और आगे हम बढ़ा रहे हैं'

24 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने तोड़ा धोनी का यह बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले भारतीय कप्तान 

24 नवंबर 2019

Aarti and Devoleena
Television

BB13: देवोलीना और आरती में जानें आज कौन होगा घर से बाहर? खेसारी पहले ही हो चुके हैं बेघर

24 नवंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

पिंक बॉल टेस्टः विराट-इशांत सहित भारत-बांग्लादेश मैच में बने पांच प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड्स

24 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

बड़ा सवाल: 54 विधायकों में से सिर्फ 41 ही शरद पवार के साथ तो बाकी कहां...?

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती।
Gorakhpur

पूर्व सांसद और पांच पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुखों ने छोड़ी बसपा, पूर्व मंत्री के समर्थन में की घोषणा

बहुजन समाज पार्टी के पूर्व मंत्री राम प्रसाद चौधरी सहित चार दिग्गजों को पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। अब इनके समर्थन में पार्टी के तमाम नेताओं ने भी इस्तीफा दे दिया है।

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
gorakhpur crime
Gorakhpur

पहले बताया था खुदकुशी अब हत्या का केस दर्ज

25 नवंबर 2019

फर्जी शस्त्र लाइसेंस वाली खबर में बातचीत ----पीड़ित जगदीश शुक्ला पत्नी बवीता, लड़का अजय,लड़की अंकिता।
Gorakhpur

नौकरी गई, बेटी की शादी टूटी और घर की बचत जमानत में हो गई खर्च

25 नवंबर 2019

अस्पातल में भर्ती पीड़ित
Gorakhpur

यूपीः रात में पूरे परिवार ने खाई थी पूड़ी-सब्जी, पांच लोग अगले दिन शाम तक रहे बेहोश

24 नवंबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

बसपा ने पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री सहित तीन पूर्व विधायकों को किया पार्टी से निष्कासित 

23 नवंबर 2019

golghar jaam remove shortaly
Gorakhpur

गोलघर काली मंदिर के पास जाम से मिलेगी राहत

25 नवंबर 2019

पुलिस लाइंस में बेलीपार में हत्या कर लूट का खुलासा करते एसपी साउथ विपुल कुमार श्रीवास्तव, सीओ क्र
Gorakhpur

पेट्रोल पंप मैनेजर की हत्या कर लूट का पर्दाफाश, दो गिरफ्तार

25 नवंबर 2019

सेंट एंड्रयूज डिग्री कॉलेज के एलुमनाई मीट में बोलते सुधांशु कुमार श्रीवास्तव,प्राखर्य जेके लाल,
Gorakhpur

याद है हाफ पैंट में आते थे पढ़ने

25 नवंबर 2019

गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुचें मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

50 एकड़ में बनने वाले सैनिक स्कूल को मुख्यमंत्री ने दी हरी झंडी

25 नवंबर 2019

CM yogi
Gorakhpur

राम मंदिर पर फैसले से सभी चुनौती, समस्याएं खत्म: योगी

25 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र में शुरू हुआ 'ऑपरेशन लोटस', इन 4 नेताओं को नंबर जुटाने की जिम्मेदारी

सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस के सामने अब विधानसभा में फ्लोर टेस्ट पास करना बड़ी चुनौती है। लिहाजा सियासी खींचतान के बीच भाजपा ने ‘ऑपरेशन लोटस’ शुरू कर दिया है। देखिए रिपोर्ट

24 नवंबर 2019

अशोक चव्हाण 1:58

महाराष्ट्र: अशोक चव्हाण का भाजपा पर बड़ा आरोप, 'विधायकों को खरीदने की हो रही कोशिश'

24 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:56

'पानीपत' का नया गाना 'मन में शिवा' लॉन्च, इवेंट में शामिल हुए अर्जुन कपूर और कृति सेनन

24 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 3:01

मुंबई में हुई भाजपा विधायकों की बैठक, फ्लोर टेस्ट पर बनी रणनीति

24 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:53

परिणीति चोपड़ा सहित इन सितारों का हॉट अंदाज, दिशा पाटनी सैलून के बाहर बाहर हुईं स्पॉट

24 नवंबर 2019

Related

two arrest in attemped to rape case
Gorakhpur

पीपीगंज में किशोरी से रेप के प्रयास में दो युवक पकड़े गए

25 नवंबर 2019

weather
Gorakhpur

नवंबर में दिन की ठंड का आठ साल का रिकार्ड टूटा

25 नवंबर 2019

आंनद स्वरूप मिश्रा के परिजनों से मिले सीएम योगी
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने पेट्रोल पंप के मैनेजर मृतक आंनद स्वरूप मिश्रा के परिजनों से की मुलाकात

24 नवंबर 2019

वीर बहादुर सिंह स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय परिसर, हरनही (महुराव) में स्व. सुरेन्द्र बहादुर सिंह उर्
Gorakhpur

वीर बहादुर सिंह ने पूर्वांचल की उपेक्षा को दूर किया

25 नवंबर 2019

खोराबार इलाके में खुदकुशी करने वाला बलराम यादव
Gorakhpur

युवती के घर के बाहर प्रॉपर्टी डीलर ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया

24 नवंबर 2019

मैराथन दौड़
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर की किरन और गाजीपुर के सुनील ने जीता मिनी मैराथन, आठ किलोमीटर लगाई दौड़

24 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited