शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Faizabad ›   Cylinder loaded truck reflex

सिलेंडर लदा ट्रक पलटा

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 10:33 PM IST
अयोध्या-हाईवे पर पलटा सिलेंडर से लदा ट्रक।
अयोध्या-हाईवे पर पलटा सिलेंडर से लदा ट्रक। - फोटो : FAIZABAD
ख़बर सुनें
अयोध्या। कोतवाली अंतर्गत निरंकारपुर के पास मंगलवार सुबह गैस सिलेंडर लादकर जा रहा ट्रक अचानक पलट गया। ट्रक लखनऊ से गोरखपुर की ओर जा रहा था।
विज्ञापन
इस बीच ट्रक चालक को नींद आने के कारण ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया, जिससे सड़क पर सिलेंडर फैल गए और करीब एक घंटे तक आवागमन बाधित रहा। कोतवाली प्रभारी सुरेश पांडेय ने बताया कि घटना में कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई है। चालक को मामूली चोटें आईं हैं।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ज्योतिषशास्त्र में ग्रहों की भूमिका
Predictions

ज्योतिष: 10 अशुभ समय, इसमें जन्म लेने वालों का जीवन रहता है कष्टकारी

20 अगस्त 2019

यहां मुर्दों का भी लगता है किराया
Bizarre News

यहां मुर्दों को कब्र में रखने के लिए हर महीने भरना पड़ता है किराया, नहीं तो होता है कुछ ऐसा

20 अगस्त 2019

connection with dream and astrology
Astrology

ज्यादातर लोगों को रात में आते हैं ये 7 तरह के सपने, जानें हर एक का मतलब

20 अगस्त 2019

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
Dolphin PG

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
वारदातों के बाद जिले में फैला दहशत
Prayagraj

12 घंटे में छह हत्याओं से दहला प्रयागराज, अखिलेश बोले- हत्या प्रदेश बना उत्तर प्रदेश 

20 अगस्त 2019

20 august 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

20 अगस्त 2019

Television

KBC 11: अमिताभ ने पहले एपिसोड में कंटेस्टेंट से पूछे ये 10 सवाल, आपको कितने आते हैं?

20 अगस्त 2019

kaun banega crorepati
kaun banega crorepati
kaun banega crorepati
kbc 10
Television

KBC 11: अमिताभ ने पहले एपिसोड में कंटेस्टेंट से पूछे ये 10 सवाल, आपको कितने आते हैं?

20 अगस्त 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

flood, rain, cloud burst
India News

पहाड़ों पर विध्वंस के बाद अब उत्तर भारत में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, दिखने लगा तबाही का मंजर 

20 अगस्त 2019

सुरक्षा जांच में जुटी दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आत्मघाती हमले की आशंका, सरकारी गाड़ी का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं आतंकी

20 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स की आग ने उड़ाई नींद, तीन दिन से नहीं सोए डॉक्टर और नर्स, मरीज भी बेचैन

20 अगस्त 2019

important points to keep in mind to save car during floods
Business Diary

बाढ़ के समय वाहनों को होने वाले नुकसान को करें कम, अपनाएं ये कदम

20 अगस्त 2019

एलओसी
India News

बालाकोट स्ट्राइक के बाद पाकिस्तान के साथ पारंपरिक युद्ध के लिए तैयार थी सेना!

20 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किया दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव को तलब, शादी समारोहों में खर्च को लेकर क्या है नीति?

20 अगस्त 2019

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व सांसदों ने खाली नहीं किए बंगले तो तीन दिन में कटेगा बिजली, पानी और गैस कनेक्शन

19 अगस्त 2019

NRC
India News

दस्तावेज की जांच में गड़बड़ी करने वाले अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई कर सकती है एनआरसी अथॉरिटी

19 अगस्त 2019

महिला को पिलाया तेजाब (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

ससुरालवालों ने पहले महिला को पीटा, फिर पिलाया तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

तंजानिया में तेल टैंकर धमाके में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 95 हुई

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Salaries of employess of ramlala increased.
Lucknow

अयोध्या: रामलला के दैनिक खर्च के साथ ही कर्मचारियों व पुजारियों का वेतन बढ़ा

रामनगरी के विवादित परिसर में स्थापित अस्थाई रामलला मंदिर की दैनिक पूजा-अर्चना, भोग के साथ कर्मचारियों और पुजारियों के पारिश्रमिक पर आने वाले खर्च की राशि में बढ़ोतरी कर दी गई है।

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Sandeep Pandey stopped from meeting
Faizabad

संदीप पांडेय को बैठक करने से रोका

19 अगस्त 2019

Repulsed police team
Faizabad

हिस्ट्रीशीटर को पकड़ने गई पुलिस को खदेड़ा

19 अगस्त 2019

Bailable warrant against sub inspector
Faizabad

दारोगा के खिलाफ जमानती वारंट

19 अगस्त 2019

Murdered for revenge for father's murder
Faizabad

पिता की हत्या का बदला लेने के लिए की थी रामनंदन की हत्या

19 अगस्त 2019

Muslims engaged in polishing stones for construction of Ram mandir
Faizabad

राममंदिर निर्माण के लिए पत्थर चमकाने में जुटे मुस्लिम

19 अगस्त 2019

Teenager saved from drowning in river
Faizabad

किशोर को नदी में डूबने से बचाया

19 अगस्त 2019

fire broke out in DCM in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या: चलते-चलते डीसीएम में लगी आग, लाखों का हुआ नुकसान

18 अगस्त 2019

Rain showers, Humidity persists
Faizabad

पड़ी रिमझिम फुहार, उमस बरकरार

19 अगस्त 2019

बस में लगी आग
Lucknow

गोंडा : चलती बस में लगी आग, जान बचाने के लिए कूदकर भागे यात्री

16 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

भारतीय सेना ने मार गिराया पाकिस्तानी सैनिक अहमद खान, विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को किया था गिरफ्तार

वायुसेना के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को हिरासत में लेने वाले पाकिस्तानी सेना के कमांडो को भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों ने मार गिराया। एलओसी पर भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया, जिसमें पाक कमांडो की मौत हो गई।

20 अगस्त 2019

कटनी 1:30

कटनी जिले के एक स्कूल का वीडियो वायरल, टीचर के तबादले की बात सुन लिपटकर रोने लगे छात्र

20 अगस्त 2019

पी चिदंबरम 1:20

पी चिदंबरम पर सरकार का शिकंजा, घर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम

20 अगस्त 2019

जैविक खाद 3:02

जैविक खाद ने बदल दी किसान की तकदीर, अब गांव-गांव वर्मी कल्चर खेती की जगा रहा अलख

20 अगस्त 2019

विश्व विजेता 3:03

यूपी के सूर्य प्रताप शर्मा लोगों के लिए बने मिसाल, दिव्यांग होकर भी आर्म रेस्लिंग में जीता विश्व कप

20 अगस्त 2019

Related

airport
Faizabad

525 करोड़ रूपये से एयरपोर्ट के लिए ली जाएगी 80 हेक्टेयर भूमि

17 अगस्त 2019

Advocate's special place in society: Brijesh Pathak
Faizabad

अधिवक्ता का समाज में विशिष्ट स्थान: बृजेश पाठक

19 अगस्त 2019

ATM card
Faizabad

एटीएम बदलकर निकाले 45 हजार

17 अगस्त 2019

murder of business man
Faizabad

सर्राफ की गला रेत कर हत्या

17 अगस्त 2019

kidnapping
Faizabad

सिपाही का अपहरण करने का प्रयास

17 अगस्त 2019

assault to people
Faizabad

दरवाजे पर भैंस गई तो पांच लोगों को पीटा

17 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited