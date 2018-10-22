शहर चुनें

शोध व शिक्षा के लिए अमेरिका जा सकेंगे छात्र: कुलपित

Mon, 22 Oct 2018 11:34 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शोध व शिक्षा के लिए अमेरिका जा सकेंगे छात्र : कुलपति
फैजाबाद। डॉ. राममनोहर लोहिया अवध विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति आचार्य मनोज दीक्षित ने अपने 15 दिन अमेरिका प्रवास के दौरान अमेरिका के पिट्सबर्ग विश्वविद्यालय के बीच एक एमओयू किया है।

उन्होंने बताया है कि इससे अब अवध विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राएं अमेरिका जाकर शोध व पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे। कुलपति आचार्य मनोज दीक्षित 15 दिनों तक अमेरिका में रहने के बाद सोमवार को अवध विश्वविद्यालय पहुंचे।

उन्होंने बताया है कि उच्चतर शिक्षा में उल्लेखनीय योगदान के लिए इंटरनेशनल एकेडमी ऑफ बिजनेस, वाशिंगटन, यूएसए की ओर से डिस्टिंगविस्ट फेलो बनाया गया है।

संस्था के अध्यक्ष डॉ. चिनेदू वी इजीरिम की ओर से वाशिंगटन में हुए एक सादे समारोह में इस बाबत एक प्रशस्ति पत्र भी प्रदान किया गया। इस नई उपलब्धि पर कार्य परिषद सदस्य ओम प्रकाश सिंह, प्रो. आरएल सिंह, प्रो. आरएन राय, प्रो. एसएन शुक्ला, प्रो. शोक शुक्ला, मीडिया प्रभारी प्रो. केके वर्मा सहित अन्य लोगों ने हर्ष व्यक्त किया।

प्रवीण तोगड़िया
Lucknow

केंद्र सरकार व प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का विकल्प मिल गया है: अयोध्या में प्रवीण तोगड़िया

अंतरराष्ट्रीय हिंदू परिषद के संस्थापक प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने 'मंदिर नहीं तो वोट नहीं' का नारा देते हुए कहा कि इस संकल्प को लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय हिंदू परिषद के कार्यकर्ता गांव-गांव जाएंगे और आम जनता को जागरुक करेंगे।

22 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया का काफिला रोका, समर्थकों के साथ पैदल पहुंचे अयोध्या
Faizabad

प्रवीण तोगड़िया का काफिला रोका, समर्थकों के साथ पैदल पहुंचे अयोध्या

21 अक्टूबर 2018

दो दिन शहरवासियों को झेलना होगा बिजली कटौती का दंश
Faizabad

दो दिन शहरवासियों को झेलना होगा बिजली कटौती का दंश

22 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतिष्ठित स्कूल की 11 वीं की छात्रा लापता, हड़कंप
Faizabad

प्रतिष्ठित स्कूल की 11 वीं की छात्रा लापता, हड़कंप

21 अक्टूबर 2018

अयोध्या में शीघ्र हो राममंदिर का निर्माण : शिव नटराजन
Faizabad

अयोध्या में शीघ्र हो राममंदिर का निर्माण : शिव नटराजन

22 अक्टूबर 2018

जालसाजी कर प्रधान का पद हथियाने के आरोप में प्रधान समेत 3 पर केस
Faizabad

जालसाजी कर प्रधान का पद हथियाने के आरोप में प्रधान समेत 3 पर केस

21 अक्टूबर 2018

जिला फैजाबाद फिल्म की शूटिंग बंद, अभिनेता मनोज वापस
Faizabad

जिला फैजाबाद फिल्म की शूटिंग बंद, अभिनेता मनोज वापस

20 अक्टूबर 2018

14 वर्षों बाद भगवान राम से मिलकर भावविभोर हुए भरत
Faizabad

14 वर्षों बाद भगवान राम से मिलकर भावविभोर हुए भरत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

भोर तक चला सरयू नदी में विसर्जन का दौर
Faizabad

भोर तक चला सरयू नदी में विसर्जन का दौर

21 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा का लोकतंत्र में विश्वास नहीं-रामगोविंद
Faizabad

भाजपा का लोकतंत्र में विश्वास नहीं-रामगोविंद

21 अक्टूबर 2018

