शिवसेना ने शुरू की मिशन अयोध्या अभियान की तैयारी

Lucknow Bureau Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 12:04 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अगले माह अयोध्या आएंगे शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे
अयोध्या। शिवसेना ने मिशन अयोध्या अभियान की तैयारी तेज कर दी है। शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे 25 नवंबर को अयोध्या आ रहे हैं, उनके आगमन को लेकर शिवसेना ने मंथन प्रारंभ कर दिया है।

शिवसेना के प्रवक्ता, सांसद संजय राउत मंगलवार को अयोध्या पहुंचे और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक कर दौरे की रणनीति तैयार की। राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता शिवसेना संजय राउत ने कहा कि कल जब मेरी मुख्यमंत्री जी से मुलाकात हुई थी तब भी मुख्यमंत्री जी ने यही कहा था की शुरुआत हो गई है।

योगी जी ने भी उद्धव जी के यहां आने को लेकर स्वागत किया है। कहा कि सबसे पहले राम मंदिर को लेकर कानून बनाने की बात शिवसेना ने कही। राममंदिर पर संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के बयान का भी शिवसेना सांसद ने स्वागत किया है।

कहा कि राममंदिर करोड़ों हिंदुओं की आस्था का विषय है, राममंदिर के अलावा कुछ भी स्वीकार नहीं होगा। शिवसेना सांसद ने महंत हरिभजनदास, करपात्री महाराज सहित अन्य संतों से मुलाकात कर आशीर्वाद लिया।

इस दौरान शिवसेना के प्रदेश प्रमुख ठाकुर अनिल सिंह, प्रदेश सचिव अनिरुद्ध त्रिपाठी, जिलाध्यक्ष संतराम पांडेय, नगर अध्यक्ष रजत पांडेय आदि मौजूद रहे।

