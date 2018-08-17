शहर चुनें

प्रधानाध्यापक के विद्यालय ने पहुंचने पर वीडीओ ने फहराया तिंरगा

Aligarh Bureau Updated Fri, 17 Aug 2018 12:04 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला हाथरस
विकास खंड सहपऊ में तैनात ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी राजेश सिंह सुबह सात बजे अचानक गांव नगला दली के प्राथमिक विद्यालय पहुंच गए। वहां उन्हें विद्यालय में बच्चे खेलते हुए मिले। वीडीओ ने आठ बजे तक वहां तैनात प्रधानाध्यापक सुखलेश देवी का इंतजार किया।

उनके नहीं आने पर ग्राम प्रधान, दो शिक्षामित्र एवं गांव के अन्य गणमान्य लोगों ने मिलकर ध्वजारोहण किया और बच्चों को मिष्ठान वितरण कराया। ग्रामीणों और विद्यालय में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों का कहना था कि प्रधानाध्यापिका महीने में कभी-कभार ही विद्यालय आती हैं।

वह आगरा में रहती हैं। वीडीओ ने प्रधानाध्यापिका खिलाफ एबीएसए को शिकायत भेज दी है। इधर बीईओ वीएन देवपुरिया का कहना है शिकायत मिलने पर जांच की जाएगी। प्रधानाध्यापिका के दोषी मिलने पर उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

