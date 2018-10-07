शहर चुनें

कार से आए बदमाशों ने दंपती से लाखों रुपये की लूटपाट की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मथुरा Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 02:41 PM IST
दिनदहाड़े लूट।
दिनदहाड़े लूट।
ख़बर सुनें
मथुरा में कार सवार बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े एक दंपती को लूट लिया। उसने लगभग पौने पांच लाख रुपये लूटकर फरार हो गए। पुलिस सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची। घटना की जानकारी लेकर लुटेरों की तलाश में जुट गई है। 
करन सिंह मथुरा के कस्बा डीग के निवासी हैं। वे पत्नी के साथ रविवार को जा रहे थे। इस बीच गोवर्धन-डीग मार्ग पर एक कार में सवार बदमाश पहुंचे। गाड़ी रोककर दंपती से 4 लाख 70 हजार रुपये लूट लिया और फरार हो गए। पीड़ित करन सिंह ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। 

पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। दिनदहाड़े लूट की घटना के बाद लोगों में आक्रोश है।


  




धरने पर बैठी महिला।
Agra

उत्तर प्रदेश में महिलाएं नहीं सुरक्षित, धरने पर बैठी मां ने ये लगाए आरोप

उत्तर प्रदेश में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर एक बार फिर सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं। फिरोजाबाद में ढाई महीने से गायब युवती के लिए परिजन थाने के लगातार चक्कर काट रहे हैं। परिजनों ने दबंगों के नाम तक बता दिए हैं।

7 अक्टूबर 2018

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
Agra

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह होंगे दीक्षांत समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि, 29 को है समारोह

7 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

पीआरवी के सिपाही को पीटा, हिरासत में पिस्टल छीनने का दुस्साहस

7 अक्टूबर 2018

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस।
Agra

चाकुओं से गोदकर बेरहमी से हत्या, वैन से सड़क किनारे फेंका शव

7 अक्टूबर 2018

बांके बिहारी मंदिर में कैबिनेट मंत्री स्वाति सिंह
Agra

एससी-एसटी एक्ट पर योगी सरकार की मंत्री स्वाति सिंह ने दिया यह बयान

6 अक्टूबर 2018

बचाव कार्य करते ग्रामीण
Agra

कुएं की सफाई करते वक्त मिट्टी की ढांग गिरी, किसान की दर्दनाक मौत

6 अक्टूबर 2018

वायरल वीडियो से ली गई तस्वीर
Agra

यूपी में बाज नहीं आ रहे पुलिसवाले, बीयर बार में सिपाहियों ने छलकाए जाम

1 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

खुले में शौच जाने वालों के साथ कुत्तों ने कुछ ऐसा किया, आप भी सुनकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

5 अक्टूबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड
Agra

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड मामले में सिपाहियों में उबाल, मेस में खाना नहीं खाकर जताया विरोध

5 अक्टूबर 2018

होटल के कमरे में जांच पड़ताल करती टीम।
Agra

आगरा: होटल के कमरे में छात्रा ने खाया जहर, युवक ने काट ली खुद की गर्दन

1 अक्टूबर 2018

राम, लक्ष्मण, भरत और शत्रुघ्न के मेंहदी लगाती महिलाएं
Agra

आज निकलेगी उत्तर भारत की एतिहासिक राम बारात, 125 झांकियां होंगी साथ

5 अक्टूबर 2018

मौके पर पुलिस और स्थानीय लोग
Agra

प्राचीन जैन मंदिर में चप्पल लेकर घुसी महिला, आरती बंद कराने की कोशिश, हंगामा

5 अक्टूबर 2018

क्रिकेट
Local Sports

अंडर-19 यूपी क्रिकेट टीम में आतिशी बल्लेबाज ध्रुव चयनित

2 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा विधायक राम गोपाल लोधी
Agra

यूपी पुलिस के सीओ से भाजपा विधायक को अपनी जान का खतरा, लगाए ये आरोप

5 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया
Agra

तोगड़िया के संगठन का दावा, यूपी से पांच लाख रामभक्त जाएंगे अयोध्या, बनाई ये रणनीति

5 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

एबीवीपी के पदाधिकारियों ने क्लासरूम में छात्रा से की छेड़छाड़, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

5 अक्टूबर 2018

