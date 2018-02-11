अपना शहर चुनें

मथुरा में मैथ का सेकेंड पेपर आउट, ऐसा खुला राज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मथुरा Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 09:37 PM IST
demo pic - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में 12 फरवरी को होने वाला इंटरमीडिएट गणित द्वितीय का पेपर आउट हो गया है। यह पेपर नौ फरवरी को गणित प्रथम की परीक्षा वाले दिन ही खुल गया था। सीसीटीवी फुटेज से इसका खुलासा हुआ है। 

इस मामले में केंद्र व्यवस्थापक के खिलाफ मगोर्रा थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज करा दिया गया है। डीएम ने बताया कि 12 फरवरी को जिले के सभी केंद्रों पर होने वाला गणित का पेपर बदल दिया जाएगा।

इंटरमीडिएट गणित द्वितीय का यह पेपर मगोर्रा क्षेत्र के श्री गिरिराज बाबा सरस्वती उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय शाहपुर चैनपुर में नौ फरवरी को आउट हुआ था। नौ फरवरी को इंटर गणित प्रथम का पेपर था। 

पेपर आउट होने की जानकारी अधिकारियों को भी दो दिन बाद 11 फरवरी की सुबह को हुई। तत्काल जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक डॉ. अरुण कुमार दुबे अपनी टीम लेकर परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचे। 
