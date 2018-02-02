अपना शहर चुनें

कासगंज बवालः चंदन के पिता ने बताया जान का खतरा, पुलिस ने सुरक्षा बढ़ाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला कासगंज Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 12:45 PM IST
Kasganj riot chandan father said his life in danger
चंदन के प‌िता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज हिंसा में मारे गए युवक चंदन के पिता ने अपनी और परिवार की जान को खतरा बताया है। उनका ये भी कहना है कि उन्हें जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई। हालांकि पुलिस ने धमकी वाली बात से इनकार किया है। परिवार की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है। 

बता दें कि 26 जनवरी को कासगंज में हुई ‌हिंसा में युवक चंदन की मौत के बाद शहर में तनाव फैल गया। माहौल न बिगड़े इसके लिए चंदन के घर पर पुलिस तैनात कर दी गई।
 
गुरुवार को चंदन के पिता सुशील गुप्ता ने कहा कि उनके परिवार की स्थायी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाए। इसके लिए उन्होंने कोर्ट और सीएम योगी से मांग की है। सुशील गुप्ता का कहना है कि गुरुवार को वे अपने घर के बाहर बैठे थे तो बाइक पर कुछ लोग आए और उन्हें धमकी दी। 


सुरक्षा और बढ़ा दी
