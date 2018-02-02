अपना शहर चुनें

Budget 2018: किसान बोले, पहल अच्छी है ईमानदारी से लागू हो तो मिलेगा फायदा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला बाह (आगरा) Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 04:13 PM IST
farmers said union budget is good
आलू किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आलू की कीमत नहीं मिलने से कर्ज में डूबे किसानों को बजट से अपने दिन बहुरने की आस जगी है। आगरा के किसानों ने फसलों की लागत का डेढ़ गुना न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य घोषित किये जाने की पहल का स्वागत किया है। 

आलू-प्याज की आपरेशन ग्रीन योजना और मेगा फूड पार्कों की स्थापना को भी किसानों ने सराहा है। सरकार ने आलू और प्याज की खेती को बढ़ावा देने के लिए आपरेशन ग्रीन योजना की घोषणा की है। 

किसानों का कहना है कि यह ईमानदारी से लागू हुई तो अच्छे दिन आ सकते हैं। धोबई गांव के किसान भारत सिंह ने बताया कि लागत मूल्य का डेढ़ गुना ज्यादा न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य से आलू की फसल की ओर किसान आकर्षित होंगे। 
