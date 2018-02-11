अपना शहर चुनें

पराई महिला को घर लाया पति तो पत्नी ने किया विरोध, उसे बहन बनाकर रखा, फिर किया ये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 01:42 PM IST
agra the young man did the second marriage
Nikah
आगरा के टेड़ी बगिया निवासी युवती ने महिला थाने में दस्तक देकर तीन माह पूर्व पति द्वारा दूसरा निकाह किए जाने और विरोध का दबाने के लिए घर में कैद किए जाने का आरोप लगाया है। 

युवती ने पुलिस को बताया कि 15 साल उसकी शादी को हो गए हैं। चार बच्चे हैं। बड़ी बेटी शादी के उम्र होने वाली है। तीन माह पूर्व पति ने दूजा निकाह कर लिया। 

निकाह को रोक नहीं पाऊं, इसलिए उसे घर में कैद रखा। कहा कि पति दूसरी युवती को बहन बनाकर घर में लाया था, बाद में उससे संबंध बनाए और निकाह कर लिया। 
