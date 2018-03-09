शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   agra girl lover cheated on her

प्यार परवान चढ़ा तो युवती ने उठा लिया ये कदम, फिर प्रेमी ने की गंदी हरकत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 11:40 AM IST
agra girl lover cheated on her
demo pic - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में प्रेमी के लिए घर से भागने वाली युवती को एक हफ्ते बाद घर वापस होने के अलावा कुछ न सूझा तो उसने महिला थाना पुलिस की मदद ली। गुरुवार को युवती को आशा ज्योति केंद्र में रखा गया। वहां से युवती के पिता उसे अपने साथ ले गए। 
मामला सदर क्षेत्र की रहने वाली युवती का है। दस दिन पहले युवती परिजन उसे उसकी बहन के घर छोड़ आए थे। युवती एक हफ्ते पहले अपनी बहन के घर से भाग निकली। 

आगरा आने पर उसने प्रेमी से संपर्क साधा, लेकिन युवक के आने की आस में वह पूरे दिन रेलवे स्टेशन पर ही बैठी रहीं। दूसरे दिन युवक के आने पर उसने साथ निभाने से इंकार कर दिया। 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

girl cheated love boy friend asha jyoti kendra agra up police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

John Abraham replaces Sushant Singh Rajput in Romeo Akbar Walter film
Bollywood

इस फेमस एक्टर को जॉन अब्राहम ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, खुद साइन कर ली बड़े बजट की फिल्म

9 मार्च 2018

shweta tiwari posing with baby boy reyansh
Bollywood

PHOTOS: भूल जाएंगे अबराम और तैमूर की क्यूटनेस, इस सेलिब्रिटी ने बेटे के साथ शेयर की तस्वीर

9 मार्च 2018

photos viral of a 3d model girl name is shudu
Weird Stories

इस लड़की की खूबसूरती के दीवाने हुए लोग, पर असलियत जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

9 मार्च 2018

Boney Kapoor cry before IMMERSES Sridevi ashes at Ganga in Haridwar
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी को अंतिम विदाई देने से पहले ऐसी हुई बोनी की हालत, भाई को टूटता देख अनिल कपूर ने संभाला

9 मार्च 2018

death anniversary devika rani first actress of indian cinema
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस ने पहला Kissing सीन देकर बॉलीवुड में मचाया था तहलका, पर्दे पर आने से पहले हुआ ये अंजाम

9 मार्च 2018

After saw Tina Ambani gift related to Sridevi Boney Kapoor could not control his tears
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत से टूट चुके हैं बोनी, अंबानी खानदान की बहू के तोहफे को देखकर नहीं थाम सके आंसू

9 मार्च 2018

aamir khan share a real incident like sridevi death
Bollywood

जब आमिर ने बताया दोस्त की पत्नी का वो हादसा, बच्चों की तरह फफक कर रो पड़े बोनी कपूर

9 मार्च 2018

This Is Why Sleeping Or Taking Nap After Meal Is Health Disaster
Fitness

खाना खाने के बाद तुरंत सोने की आदत है तो बदल दें, वरना नुकसान जान लीजिए

9 मार्च 2018

Things To Keep In Mind While Purchasing Toys For Children
Lifestyle

बच्चों को खिलौने दिलाने से पहले ये सावधानियां जरूर बरतें, ऐसा न हो अनहोनी हो जाए

9 मार्च 2018

Health Benefits For Expressing Emotions
Relationship

भावनाओं का ख्याल करते हैं तो आपके लिए फायदेमंद है यह खबर, जरूर पढ़ लें

9 मार्च 2018

Most Read

dead people will do election duty, virat kohli is a voter in gorakhpur sahjanwa
Uttar Pradesh

मुर्दों से कराएंगे चुनावी ड्यूटी, विराट कोहली वोटर

वोटर लिस्ट, मरे हुए अफसरों, कर्मचारियों की चुनाव में ड्यूटी लगने के मामले उठा रहे हैं कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल। वोटर लिस्ट में है विराट कोहली का नाम तो सहजनवां की गलियों में भटक रहे हैं बीएलओ।

9 मार्च 2018

punjab cm captain amrinder singh order of vigilence enquiry against illegal mining in derabassi
Chandigarh

अवैध खनन पर भड़के कैप्टन ने अफसरों को लगाई फटकार, विजिलेंस जांच के आदेश

9 मार्च 2018

68500 teachers recruitment examination to be held in november.
Lucknow

68,500 शिक्षकों की भर्ती नवंबर में, टीईटी-2018 अगस्त से सितंबर के बीच कराने की तैयारी

9 मार्च 2018

govt decreased interest rate on provident fund
Shimla

कर्मचारियों को बड़ा झटका, सरकार ने जारी की ये अधिसूचना

9 मार्च 2018

A loud bang and mobile bursts
Kanpur

गेम खेल रहा था, एक जोर का धमाका हुआ फिर...

9 मार्च 2018

Now JDU has demanded special status for Bihar and supports demand of TDP
Bihar

अब जदयू ने भी बिहार के लिए मांगा विशेष दर्जा, टीडीपी की मांग का किया समर्थन

9 मार्च 2018

Income tax department will issue notice to them by collecting details of the account holders
Kanpur

अगर आपने संपत्ति खरीदी या इससे ज्यादा पैसा जमा किया है तो पढ़ लें ये खबर

8 मार्च 2018

yogi adityanath on breking ambedkar statue in meerut.
Lucknow

मेरठ में अंबेडकर की मूर्ति तोड़े पर सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ सख्त, कार्रवाई के निर्देश

8 मार्च 2018

A nine-year-old girl was raped in the kiddie zone of a mall in Indore

इंदौर: मॉल के गेमिंग जोन में 9 साल की लड़की से किया बलात्कार  

9 मार्च 2018

chief secretary assault case, HC stays notice of vidhan sabha commitee
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामला, विधानसभा समिति के नोटिस पर हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

9 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

मथुरा में लड़कियों को सिखाया गया मनचलों से बचने का उपाय

योगी सरकार छात्राओं को भयमुक्त और मनचलो पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए एंटी रोमियो टीम गठित की थी। अब उसी सिलसिले में महिला सशक्तिकरण अभियान को लेकर मथुरा पुलिस ने स्कूल और कॉलेज में कैंप लगाकर छात्राओं को सुरक्षा के टिप्स दे रही है।

8 मार्च 2018

SP WORKERS BURN EGGIFY OF NAND GOPAL NANDI IN AGRA 3:00

समाजवादी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने फूंका योगी कैबिनेट के इस मंत्री का पुतला

7 मार्च 2018

AGRA UNIVERSITY STUDENT DIDN’T GET ENTRY FORM FORM UNIVERSITY ON 6 MARCH IN THE EVENING 1:15

आगरा यूनिवर्सिटी में परीक्षा लेकिन छात्रों को नहीं मिली प्रवेश-पत्र

7 मार्च 2018

Farmers face heavy losses due to untimely rainfall In mathura of uttar pradesh 3:07

यूपी में जबरदस्त ओलाबारी से फसल बर्बाद, किसानों के चेहरे पर छाई उदासी

6 मार्च 2018

PM Modi's wife Jasoda Ben arrived in Mathura of uttar pradesh 3:07

पीएम मोदी की पत्नी जसोदा बेन ने मथुरा पहुंचकर किया ये

6 मार्च 2018

Recommended

boy raped sixteen years old girls in ghatampur
Kanpur

छत के रास्ते आया और सोते समय दबोच लिया, लूट ली किशोरी की अस्मत

24 फरवरी 2018

किशोरी को अगवा कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म
Gorakhpur

किशोरी को अगवा कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

22 फरवरी 2018

मंदिर दर्शन के बहाने निकली नाबालिग गायब
Gorakhpur

मंदिर दर्शन के बहाने निकली नाबालिग गायब

15 फरवरी 2018

boy cheated the Minor girl in love
Dehradun

युवक ने की सारी हदें पार, नाबालिग को प्रेमजाल में फंसाया और फिर...

28 जनवरी 2018

girl was live in relationship from one year, boy refused to marry in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
National

लिव इन रिलेशनशिप का नतीजा, दिल टूटा तो गुबार थाने में फूटा

20 जनवरी 2018

Scheduled Caste Girl's Hostel will be empty
Azamgarh

खाली होगा अनुसूचित जाति बालिका छात्रावास

20 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.