अवैध कब्जों से मुक्त होंगे परिषदीय स्कूल, सूची मांगी

Agra Bureau Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 07:36 PM IST
अवैध कब्जों से मुक्त होंगे परिषदीय स्कूल, सूची मांगी
school - फोटो : डेमो
मथुरा। अब परिषदीय स्कूलों को अवैध कब्जों से मुक्त करने के लिए अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसके लिए सरकार की एंटी भूमाफिया टॉस्क फोर्स ने उन विद्यालयों की सूची मांगी जिनमें अवैध कब्जे हो रहे हैं। विभाग ने सूचनाएं जुटाना शुरू कर दिया है। परिषदीय विद्यालयों के प्रांगण में कहीं भैंसे बंध रही हैं तो कहीं कंडे थापे जा रहे हैं। कई विद्यालयों का हाल तो ऐसा है कि वहां बच्चे ठीक से पढ़ भी नहीं पा रहे है। अब सरकार ने अवैध कब्जों वाले विद्यालयों से कब्जा हटाने की सुध लेना शरू कर दिया है।

शासन की एंटी भूमाफिया टॉस्क फोर्स ने प्रदेश भर के बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों से अवैध कब्जे वाले स्कूलों की सूची मांगी है। मथुरा के कार्यालय में भी पत्र मिल गया है। अब अवैध कब्जे वाले विद्यालयों की सूची तैयार की जा रही है। समन्वयक सतीश मिश्रा ने बताया सभी विद्यालयों से इस आशय की सूचना मांगी गई है। जल्द ही रिपोर्ट शासन को भेज दी जाएगी।
