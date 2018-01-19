Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Technology ›   Tip of the Day ›   mChamp an online contesting mobile app, gives you opportunity to collect coins and redeem them later

घर बैठे इस ऐप से कमा सकते हैं पैसे, फ्री में मिलेगा फिल्म का टिकट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 02:33 PM IST
mChamp an online contesting mobile app, gives you opportunity to collect coins and redeem them later
mChamp
वैसे तो आपने प्ले-स्टोर से डाउनलोड करके कई सारे ऐप को ट्राई किया होगा। यह भी हो सकता है कि आप में से कई लोग इस ऐप के बारे में भी जानते होंगे जिसके बारे में हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं। इस ऐप के जरिए आप गेम खेलकर और कुछ सवालों के जवाब देकर फिल्म का टिकट और सेलेब्रिटीज से मिलने का मौका हासिल कर सकते हैं तो आइए जानते हैं इस ऐप के बारे में।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

एमचैम्प ऐप के फीचर और फायदे
mchamp app android app mobile app

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

controversy 63rd filmfare awards 2018 nomination list
Bollywood

FilmFare Awards पर उठे सवाल, ट्विटर पर बोले यूजर्स- 'राजकुमार बॉलीवुड के आजिंक्य रहाणे'

19 जनवरी 2018

sarkar 3 writer p jaya cliams for script ram gopal varma film god sex and truth
Bollywood

पोर्न स्टार के साथ राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बनाई फिल्म, अब God Sex and Truth पर खड़ा हुआ विवाद

19 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut and hrithik roshan together in mumbai police event umang 2018
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बीच ऋतिक रोशन और कंगना रनौत दिखे साथ-साथ, आखिर ये माजरा क्या है

19 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards nomination list
Bollywood

63वें FilmFare Awards के नॉमिनेशन में किसे मिली जगह, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

19 जनवरी 2018

Rajput leader abhishek som threatens to bury Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali alive
Bollywood

Padmaavat: क्या दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए टलेगी रिलीज डेट, संजय लीला भंसाली पर फिर आई आफत

19 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan Son Aryan Khan Mobbed By Girls At London Airport
Bollywood

लड़कियों के साथ शाहरुख खान के बेटे की ये तस्वीरें हुई वायरल, अब क्या कहेंगी गौरी खान

19 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan worried about taimur ali khan behaviour
Bollywood

सैफ की बहन ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, क्यों छोटी इनाया से दूर रहते हैं एक साल के तैमूर

19 जनवरी 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi come under the same roof at israeli prime minister programme
Bollywood

नेतन्याहू के प्रोग्राम में सालों बाद Ex BF से मिलीं ऐश्वर्या, ससुर और पति के सामने करना पड़ा अवॉयड

19 जनवरी 2018

welcome to new york poster release sonakshi sinha diljit dosanjh karan johar
Bollywood

डबल रोल में सलमान के साथ करण जौहर करेंगे 'वेलकम टू न्यूयॉर्क', सामने आया POSTAR

19 जनवरी 2018

Shalom Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan takes a selfie with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के बारे नेतन्याहू ने की ऐसी बातें, सुनकर हैरान हुईं पत्नी सारा

19 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Before Selling hard disk or mobile phones, not just format but Erase Data
Tip of the Day

बेच रहे हैं अपना स्मार्टफोन? Format नहीं Erased कीजिए डेटा

जरूरी है कि इसे किसी अच्छे सॉफ्टवेयर से Erased किया गया हो, ताकि किसी हैकर या साइबर क्रिमिनल के हाथों आपका संवेदनशील डेटा ना लग जाए।

25 दिसंबर 2017

Airtel offers 100 Percent Cashback on Rs 349 plan to Compete Reliance Jio
Tip of the Day

349 रुपए वाले प्लान पर Airtel दे रहा 100% कैशबैक, लेकिन ये है शर्त

29 अक्टूबर 2017

Google's Android Files Go app helps manage storage, easily share files on your phone
Tip of the Day

हटाना है फोन का कचरा तो डाउनलोड करें गूगल का यह ऐप

8 दिसंबर 2017

Know the best offers of all telecom companies at one app tiktik
Tip of the Day

सभी मोबाइल कंपनियों के बेस्ट ऑफर्स सिर्फ एक ऐप से जानें

28 सितंबर 2017

Hoiw to use GMAIL offline
Tip of the Day

बिना इंटरनेट यूज करना चाहते हैं Gmail, अपनाएं यह ट्रिक

16 अक्टूबर 2017

Global Cyber Security Firm McAfee has warned More Ransomware Attack in 2018
Tip of the Day

हो जाएं तैयार, अगले साल बड़े हमले कर सकते हैं हैकर्स

30 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

इस बार ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग सेल में रहें सतर्क वरना लग सकता है चूना

बिना रिसर्च किए शॉपिंग करने से आपको परेशान हो सकती है।

17 जनवरी 2018

iPhone users must know these 8 secret codes special story 1:52

iPhone के ये सीक्रेट कोड्स आएंगे यूजर्स के बहुत काम, देखिए वीडियो

16 जनवरी 2018

This is how you can solve WhatsApp obsolete error problem Smartphones special story 1:21

फोन में WhatsApp नहीं चल रहा है तो ये स्टेप्स कर सकते हैं हेल्प...

15 जनवरी 2018

Vidyut Jamwal gives self defense tips to ladies in workshop special story 1:28

विद्युत जामवाल ने दिए सेल्फ डिफेंस टिप्स, चुटकियों में मनचलों को चखा सकते हैं मजा

13 जनवरी 2018

doing these 5 Things on Facbeook may get your account blocked special story 1:38

अगली बार ऐसा किया तो ब्लॉक हो जाएगा फेसबुक अकाउंट...

12 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.