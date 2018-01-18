Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Technology ›   Tip of the Day ›   How to make any smartphone a satellite phone

किसी भी स्मार्टफोन को ऐसे बनाएं सैटेलाइट फोन, कभी नहीं जाएगा नेटवर्क

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 03:52 PM IST
How to make any smartphone a satellite phone
Thuraya SatSleeve
कई बार हमारे फोन में नेटवर्क नहीं मिलता है और अगर आप किसी पहाड़ी इलाके या पहाड़ की ऊंची चोटी पर हैं तो फोन में नेटवर्क बड़ी ही मुश्किल से मिलेगा। ऐसे में कई बार हम सैटेलाइट फोन की मदद भी लेते हैं लेकिन आज हम आपको एक तरीका बताते हैं जिसे जानने के बाद माउंट एवरेस्ट पर भी आपके स्मार्टफोन में नेटवर्क मिलेगा।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

satellite phone smartphone phone tech tips

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

anusha dandekar poses in front of media at dabboo ratnani party
Bollywood

इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने मीडिया के सामने दिए ऐसे पोज, oops moment का ‌हो गईं शिकार

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat 4 reasons for protest karni sena
Bollywood

आखिर 'पद्मावत' का विरोध क्यों कर रही है करणी सेना, कहीं ये 4 कारण तो नहीं?

18 जनवरी 2018

Akash Dadlani KICKED OUT From The Sets Of Entertainment Ki Raat
Television

Bigg Boss के इस कंटेस्टेंट की हरकत ने किया सबको शर्मिंदा, अगले शो से धक्के देकर निकाला गया

18 जनवरी 2018

week 2nd barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के फिनाले में 'फेल' हुए सलमान, टॉप 10 लिस्ट से सामने आया सबूत

18 जनवरी 2018

Colors channel Delays Payments Of Evicted Contestants of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss करने के बाद 'बर्बाद' हो गए ये कंटेस्टेंट्स, चैनल के बारे में किए चौंका देने वाले खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan denied shoot with shilpa shinde entertainment ki raat
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद हिना खान ने ठुकराया बड़ा ऑफर, वजह शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं कुछ और

18 जनवरी 2018

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Before Selling hard disk or mobile phones, not just format but Erase Data
Tip of the Day

बेच रहे हैं अपना स्मार्टफोन? Format नहीं Erased कीजिए डेटा

जरूरी है कि इसे किसी अच्छे सॉफ्टवेयर से Erased किया गया हो, ताकि किसी हैकर या साइबर क्रिमिनल के हाथों आपका संवेदनशील डेटा ना लग जाए।

25 दिसंबर 2017

Airtel offers 100 Percent Cashback on Rs 349 plan to Compete Reliance Jio
Tip of the Day

349 रुपए वाले प्लान पर Airtel दे रहा 100% कैशबैक, लेकिन ये है शर्त

29 अक्टूबर 2017

Google's Android Files Go app helps manage storage, easily share files on your phone
Tip of the Day

हटाना है फोन का कचरा तो डाउनलोड करें गूगल का यह ऐप

8 दिसंबर 2017

Know the best offers of all telecom companies at one app tiktik
Tip of the Day

सभी मोबाइल कंपनियों के बेस्ट ऑफर्स सिर्फ एक ऐप से जानें

28 सितंबर 2017

Hoiw to use GMAIL offline
Tip of the Day

बिना इंटरनेट यूज करना चाहते हैं Gmail, अपनाएं यह ट्रिक

16 अक्टूबर 2017

Global Cyber Security Firm McAfee has warned More Ransomware Attack in 2018
Tip of the Day

हो जाएं तैयार, अगले साल बड़े हमले कर सकते हैं हैकर्स

30 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

इस बार ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग सेल में रहें सतर्क वरना लग सकता है चूना

बिना रिसर्च किए शॉपिंग करने से आपको परेशान हो सकती है।

17 जनवरी 2018

iPhone users must know these 8 secret codes special story 1:52

iPhone के ये सीक्रेट कोड्स आएंगे यूजर्स के बहुत काम, देखिए वीडियो

16 जनवरी 2018

This is how you can solve WhatsApp obsolete error problem Smartphones special story 1:21

फोन में WhatsApp नहीं चल रहा है तो ये स्टेप्स कर सकते हैं हेल्प...

15 जनवरी 2018

Vidyut Jamwal gives self defense tips to ladies in workshop special story 1:28

विद्युत जामवाल ने दिए सेल्फ डिफेंस टिप्स, चुटकियों में मनचलों को चखा सकते हैं मजा

13 जनवरी 2018

doing these 5 Things on Facbeook may get your account blocked special story 1:38

अगली बार ऐसा किया तो ब्लॉक हो जाएगा फेसबुक अकाउंट...

12 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.