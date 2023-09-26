मुबारक हो, फ्री में मिल रहा iPhone 15! क्या आपके पास भी आया है यह मैसेज? जान लें इसकी सच्चाई

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
भारत सहित दुनियाभर में एपल ने आईफोन 15 को लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसकी बिक्री भी शुरू हो गई है। आईफोन लवर्स के लिए यह किसी त्यौहार से कम नहीं होता, लेकिन इसका फायदा स्कैमर्स उठा रहे हैं। स्कैमर्स भारतीय डाक के नाम से लोगों को फर्जी मैसेज भेजकर फ्री में आईफोन 15 देने का झांसा दे रहे हैं। अब इंडिया पोस्ट ने नए iPhone 15 घोटाले के संबंध में यूजर्स को अलर्ट किया है।
📢 Please be careful!— India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) September 21, 2023
India Post is not giving any kind of gift through any unofficial portal or link 🚫
For any information related to India Post please follow the official website 👇🏻https://t.co/drWKt7Fa8R pic.twitter.com/IC6Nb6X0sU
