Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Xiaomi takes responsibility for WhatsApp Obsolete error

Xiaomi ने ली WhatsApp Obsolete एरर की जिम्मेवारी, कहा- भविष्य में नहीं आएगी समस्या

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 12:08 PM IST
Xiaomi takes responsibility for WhatsApp Obsolete error
WhatsApp problem
पिछले सप्ताह 13 जनवरी को शाओमी के कुछ यूजर्स WhatsApp चलाने में दिक्कत आई थी। कई यूजर्स ने शिकायत की थी कि उनके ऐप में अजीब तरह की दिक्कत आ रही है और ऐप को नहीं चला पा रहे हैं। शिकायत में यूजर्स ने का था कि ऐप को री-इनस्टॉल करने का मैसेज मिल रहा था लेकिन इसके बाद भी दिक्कते आ रही थीं।

वहीं अब इस मामले पर शाओमी ने खेद जताया है और कहा है कि इस एयर की जिम्मेदारी वह लेती है। साथ ही वह कोशिश करेगी कि आगे से उसके यूजर्स को इस तरह की दिक्कतों का सामना ना करना पड़े।

RELATED

बता दें कि 13 जनवरी को यूजर्स जैसे ही व्हॉट्सऐप खोल रहे थे तभी उन्हें बताया जा रहा था कि उनका व्हॉट्सऐप पुराना हो गया है और इसे अपडेट करने की जरूरत है। मैसेज में लिखा था, "This version of WhatsApp became obsolete 0n 13 Jan, 2018. Please go to the Google Play Store and download the latest version." हालांकि गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर जाने पर अपडेट करने का कोई विकल्प मौजूद नहीं था। 
xiaomi whatsapp xiaomi mobile

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Jharkhand Public Service Commission Recruitment of Non-Teaching Specialist Doctors
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: JPSC ने डॉक्टर के लिए निकाली वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat ban in gujrat but ghoomar performed for pm modi benjamin netanyahu
Bollywood

अहमदाबाद में 'घूमर' गाने से पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, गुजरात में बैन है 'पद्मावत'

18 जनवरी 2018

confirmed alia bhatt breakup with sidharth malhotra
Bollywood

क्या सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और आलिया का ब्रेकअप हो गया, मिस्ट्री गर्ल के साथ तस्वीरें तो यही कहती हैं

18 जनवरी 2018

kumkum bhagya Shikha Singh gets slut-shamed by a police officer on Instagram
Television

पुलिसवाले ने इस एक्ट्रेस से कर दी ऐसी डिमांड, सुनकर आपको भी आ जाएगी शर्म

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan fees more than shilpa shinde for bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss में हारकर भी जीत गईं ‌हिना खान, पहली बार हुआ कुछ ऐसा जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी

18 जनवरी 2018

exposed hina khan was the big reason For Live Voting in bigg boss 11 grand finale
Television

ग्रांड फिनाले के 3 दिन बाद हिना खान पर बड़ा खुलासा, हारने के डर से बैक स्टेज किया था ये तमाशा

17 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

WhatsApp UPI Payment roll out from end of February 2018
Tech Diary

फरवरी से WhatsApp में Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट का फीचर

व्हाट्सऐप में UPI बेस्ड पेमेंट सर्विस अगले महीने शुरू हो जाएगी, लेकिन शुरुआत में केवल स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया, ICICI बैंक, HDFC बैंक और Axis बैंक के यूजर्स ही इसका फायदा उठा सकेंगे।

18 जनवरी 2018

Fraud of Rs More than 1 lakhs to linking his mobile SIM with Aadhaar
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक कराना पड़ा महंगा, खाते से निकल गए 1.20 लाख रुपये

12 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Mi A1 new Android Oreo 8.0 Update roll out
Tech Diary

Xiaomi Mi A1 के लिए फिर से जारी हुआ एंड्रॉयड ओरियो का नया अपडेट

17 जनवरी 2018

Artificial intelligence Research Working on Translations of Barking Dogs
Tech Diary

अब कुत्ते-बिल्लियों की भाषा समझ सकेंगे आप, AI करेगा यह कमाल

12 जनवरी 2018

Google bought a UK Based startup that turn your Mobile screen into a speaker with vibrations
Tech Diary

Google ने खरीदा यह स्टार्टअप, आपका फोन हो जाएगा लाउडस्पीकर

14 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio likely to brigs cyptocurrency JioCoin
Tech Diary

रिलायंस जियो ला सकता है बिट्क्वाइन जैसी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी JioCoin

12 जनवरी 2018

OnePlus Customer Credit Cards Used for Fraud Transactions
Tech Diary

OnePlus का पेमेंट फीचर्स हुआ हैक, क्रेडिट कार्ड से खरीदे गए फोन

16 जनवरी 2018

IIT Kanpur starts 1st Text and Video service on Hindu sacred
Tech Diary

हिन्दू ग्रंथों की वीडियो-टेक्स्ट सर्विस देगा IIT कानपुर, शुरू हुई वेबसाइट

11 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 448 Rupees Plan: Unlimited Calling and 1 GB Data Daily For 70 Days
Tech Diary

Airtel लाया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, 70 दिन के लिए रोजाना 1 GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

17 दिसंबर 2017

Aircel to shut down operations in 6 circles by January 30 says Trai
Tech Diary

30 जनवरी से इन 6 सर्किल में बंद हो जाएगी Aircel की सर्विस

21 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

साल 2018 के पहले स्टेज शो में ही सपना चौधरी ने लगाई 'आग', देखिए

साल 2018 में भी सपना चौधरी का जलवा बरकरार है। आज हम आपको उनकी साल 2018 की पहली स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस दिखाने जा रहे हैं। सपना ने 2018 का पहले स्टेज शो मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में किया। यहां उन्होंने अपने कई गानों पर डांस कर लोगों का दिल जीता।

18 जनवरी 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY DANCE WITH SALMAN KHAN AND AKSHAY KUMAR ON SONG MUJSHE SHADI KAROGI ON BIGG BOSS SET 1:03

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

17 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 18 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in UPSC 14:56

UPSC में निकलीं सैकड़ों नौकरियां, अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख के बारे में यहां जाने

18 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Xiaomi Mi A1 new Android Oreo 8.0 Update roll out
Tech Diary

Xiaomi Mi A1 के लिए फिर से जारी हुआ एंड्रॉयड ओरियो का नया अपडेट

17 जनवरी 2018

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp is not working Mostly in Xiaomi users in India
Mobile Apps

कई लोगों के फोन में बंद हो गया Whatsapp, सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हुए Xiaomi यूजर्स

14 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Mi Router 3C and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 price slashed in India
Gadgets

Xiaomi के वाई-फाई राउटर और रिपीटर 2 की कीमत में हुई कटौती

10 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi rolling out the stable Android Oreo update for the Mi A1 phone
Tech Diary

शाओमी एमआई ए1 को एंड्रॉयड ओरियो 8.0 का अपडेट मिलना शुरू

1 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Mi A1 user facing fingerprint sensor and WiFi problems
Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi A1 में आ रही हैं दिक्कतें, फिंगरप्रिंट नहीं कर रहा काम

28 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.