Xiaomi ने बंद कर दी यह सर्विस, अब आसानी से बुक कर सकेंगे फोन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 09:44 AM IST
Xiaomi Removed COD Payment Option for upcoming sales of Redmi Note5 Pro
Xiaomi Stopped COD
शाओमी इंडिया ने हर सप्ताह होने वाली अपने फोन की सेल के लिए बड़ा कदम उठाते हुए कैश ऑन डिलीवरी का ऑप्शन बंद कर दिया है। यानी आज से होने वाली शाओमी के रेडमी नोट 5 प्रो और रेडमी नोट 5 में की सेल में आपको कैश ऑन डिलीवरी का विकल्प नहीं मिलेगा। बुकिंग के समय ही आपको पेमेंट करना होगा। 
शाओमी ने ट्वीट करके इसकी जानकारी दी है। कंपनी ने कहा है कि Mi.com और Flipkart पर आगामी फ्लैश सेल में COD पेमेंट का विकल्प नहीं होगा। कंपनी का कहना है कि कैश ऑन डिलीवरी का विकल्प हटाने से फोन की कालाबाजारी बंद होगी और आम लोग फ्लैश सेल में आसानी से फोन बुक कर पाएंगे। कैश ऑन डिलीवरी ऑप्शन मिलने पर लोग फोन को बुक कर रहे हैं और फिर उसे ज्यादा कीमतों पर बेच रहे हैं। हालांकि कंपनी इस सर्विस को कभी भी बंद भी कर सकती है।
 



बता दें कि फ्लिपकार्ट और एमआई डॉट कॉम से आज फिर से शाओमी रेडमी नोट 5 और नोट 5 प्रो की सेल होने वाली है। इन दोनों फोन की पहली सेल 22 फरवरी 2018 को हुई थी जिसमें कंपनी के दावे के मुताबिक 3 मिनट में 3 लाख फोन बिके थे।

