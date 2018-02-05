अपना शहर चुनें

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi Bunny, WhatsApp पर मिलेगा अपडेट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 04:59 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Bunny is a Free WhatsApp Subscription Service launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Bunny
WhatsApp ने अभी हाल ही में बिजनेस ऐप लॉन्च किया है जिसकी मदद से छोटे व्यापारी अपने ग्राहकों से सीधे तौर पर जुड़ सकेंगे। वहीं अब चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी शाओमी ने भारत में व्हाट्सऐप सर्विस Mi Bunny पेश किया है जिसके जरिए मोबाइल यूजर्स को सर्विसेज का अपडेट और कस्टमर केयर सर्विस का अपडेट व्हाट्सऐप पर मिल सकेगा।

Mi Bunny से जुड़ने के लिए इस नंबर पर करें मैसेज
xiaomi xiaomi customer care whatsapp

