Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   WhatsApp UPI Payment roll out from end of February 2018

फरवरी से WhatsApp में Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट का फीचर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:38 AM IST
WhatsApp UPI Payment roll out from end of February 2018
WhatsApp
वैलेंटाइन के खास मौके पर WhatsApp अपने यूजर्स को खास ताहफा देने की तैयारी में है। व्हाट्सऐप में UPI बेस्ड पेमेंट फीचर का इंतजार अब खत्म हो गया है। फरवरी से यूजर्स व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए पेमेंट कर सकेंगे।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक व्हाट्सऐप में UPI बेस्ड पेमेंट सर्विस अगले महीने शुरू हो जाएगी, लेकिन शुरुआत में केवल स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया, ICICI बैंक, HDFC बैंक और Axis बैंक के यूजर्स ही इसका फायदा उठा सकेंगे।

रिपोर्ट में बैंक के एक अधिकारी के हवाले से कहा है कि इस फीचर की टेस्टिंग पार्टनर बैंक के साथ बीटा वर्जन पर हो रही है। इसके लिए सिक्योरिटी लेवल पर खास ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। फरवरी के अंत तक व्हाट्सऐप में इस फीचर को लाइव कर दिया जाएगा।

बता दें कि फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाले व्हाट्सऐप के भारत में 20 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर्स हैं और पिछले साल जुलाई में व्हाट्सऐप को सरकार की ओर से UPI पेमेंट का परमिशन मिला था। व्हाट्सऐप के इस फीचर की कड़ी टक्कर गूगल के तेज ऐप, फोन पे, हाइक और भीम जैसे ऐप से होगी।
