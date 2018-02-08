अपना शहर चुनें

Vodafone ने मुंबई, दिल्ली-एनसीआर और गुजरात में लॉन्च किया 4G VoLTE

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 04:42 PM IST
Vodafone Launches 4G VoLTE in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Gujarat
दूरसंचार सेवा प्रदाताओं में से एक वोडाफोन इण्डिया ने आज मुंबई, दिल्ली-एनसीआर और गुजरात (सूरत एवं अहमदाबाद) में अपनी 4जी VoLTE सेवा शुरू की है। 4जी मोबाइल फोन एवं वोडाफोन 4जी सिम के साथ उपभोक्ता वोडाफोन वीओएलटीई इस्तेमाल करते हुए सुपरकॉल कनेक्ट टाईम के साथ एचडी गुणवत्ता के वॉयस कॉल का आनंद ले सकेंगे। वोडाफोन 4जी उपभोक्ता बिना किसी अतिरिक्त शुल्क के VoLTE सेवाओं का लाभ उठा सकते हैं और सभी कॉल्स शुल्क मौजूदा प्लान या पैक के अनुसार ही रहेगा।
 
वोडाफोन VoLTE सर्विस के लॉन्चिंग के दौरान वोडाफोन इण्डिया के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर एवं चीफ एक्ज़क्टिव ऑफिसर सुनील सूद ने कहा, ‘हम आधुनिक तकनीकों के द्वारा उपभोक्ताओं को सर्वश्रेष्ठ सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। हमें खुशी है कि हम मुंबई, दिल्ली-एनसीआर और गुजरात में अपनी VoLTE सेवा लॉन्च कर रहे हैं। वोडाफोन VoLTE सेवाओं द्वारा उपभोक्ता उच्चस्तरीय कनेक्टिविटी का लाभ उठा सकेंगे। हम देशभर में सशक्त, फ्यूचर फिट डेटा स्ट्रॉन्ग नेटवर्क के निर्माण के लिए लगातार निवेश कर रहे हैं। जल्द ही हम अन्य सर्कल्स में भी अपनी वोडाफोन VoLTE सेवाओं का विस्तार करेंगे।’

कंपनी ने अपने एक बयान में कहा है कि जल्द ही VoLTE सर्विसेज को कर्नाटक एवं कोलकाता में लॉन्च किया जाएगा और अगले कुछ महीनों में चरणबद्ध तरीके से पूरे देश में इसका विस्तार होगा। अगर आप भी कंपनी के इस सर्विस का आनंद लेना चाहते हैं तो अपने सिम कार्ड को 4जी में कन्वर्ट कराएं और फोन को भी अपडेट करें। साथ ही फोन की सेटिंग्स में इन सेट्प्स को फॉलो करें Settings > Network>Preferred Network Mode>4G LTE/3G/2G (Auto)। ताकि VoLTE का फायदा आपको मिल सके।
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

