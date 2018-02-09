अपना शहर चुनें

Valentine’s Day Offer, सिर्फ 15,000 रुपये में मिल रहा है iPhone

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 01:00 PM IST
Valentine's Day offer for Apple products, Buy Apple iPhone SE at Rs 15000
iPhone
प्यार-मोहब्बत का सप्ताह चल रहा है। प्रेमी-युगल एक-दूसरे को रिझाने में लगे हैं और इसी बीच HDFC बैंक ने एक शानदार ऑफर की घोषणा की है जो 9 फरवरी से 14 फरवरी तक है। अगर आप भी अपने पार्टनर को गिफ्ट देने की तैयारी में हैं तो यह ऑफर आपके लिए किसी तोहफे से कम नहीं है। इस ऑफर के तहत आप सिर्फ 15,000 रुपये में आईफोन खरीद सकते हैं और पार्टनर को खुश कर सकते हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं इस ऑफर्स के बारे में विस्तार से।

20,000 रुपये में मिल रहा है iPhone 6
valentine day apple iphone

