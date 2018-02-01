अपना शहर चुनें

बजट 2018: सरकार ने दिया बड़ा झटका, सभी कंपनियों के मोबाइल होंगे महंगे

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 01:05 PM IST
union budget 2018, arun jaitley says mobile phone and tv become costly
Budget 2018
मोदी सरकार ने अपने आखिरी बजट से देश के मोबाइल यूजर्स और डिजिटल इंडिया को बड़ा झटका दिया है। सरकार ने बजट 2018 में कस्टम ड्यू़टी बढ़ाने की घोषणा की है। ऐसे में मोबाइल और टीवी महंगे हो जाएंगे। लोकसभा में बजट पेश करते हुए वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने बताया कि कस्टम ड्यूटी पर सेस 3 फीसदी से बढ़ाकर 4 फीसदी किया जाएगा। इसका सीधा असर स्मार्टफोन और टीवी पर पड़ेगा।
इन कंपनियों के स्मार्टफोन होंगे महंगे
union budget 2018 arun jaitley

