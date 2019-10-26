शहर चुनें

Twitter announces New Emoji for Users on Diwali 2019

Twitter ने दिवाली के अवसर पर लॉन्च की खास इमोजी, डार्क और नॉर्मल मोड में जलेगा दिया

26 Oct 2019
ट्विटर लोगो
ट्विटर लोगो - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
दिग्गज सोशल मीडिया कंपनी ट्विटर (Twitter) ने दिवाली के मौके पर यूजर्स के लिए नया इमोजी लॉन्च की है। नई इमोजी दिवाली पर जलने वाले दिए की तरह दिखती है, जिसे यूजर्स फोन पर जला सकेंगे। साथ ही यूजर्स यह तय कर सकेंगे कि इमोजी को कितना फ्लैम देना है। वहीं, लाइट मोड में प्लैम छोटी और डार्क मोड में बड़ी हो जाएगी। 
ट्विटर ने नई इमोजी की जानकारी अपने आधिकारिक अकाउंट पर साझा की है। ट्वीट में लिखा, इस दिवाली आप तय कर सकते हैं कि ट्वीटर 'दिया इमोजी' कितना चमकदार होना चाहिए। साथ ही आगे लिखा है कि डार्क मोड में एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस यूजर्स को इमोजी की फ्लैम ज्यादा चमकदार दिखेगी। 
 
twitter diwali 2019 emoji tech news
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

