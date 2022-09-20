अमेरिका में भारतीय दूतावास पहुंचे सुंदर पिचाई, भारत में गूगल की जिम्मेदारी को लेकर हुई चर्चा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
गूगल के CEO सुंदर पिचाई ने पहले बार अमेरिका में भारतीय दूतावास का दौरा किया है। भारतीय दूतावास में सुंदर पिचाई ने भारत के राजदूत तरणजीत सिंह संधू से मुलाकात की है और भारतीय बाजार में गूगल की प्रतिबद्धता को लेकर चर्चा की है। इस मुलाकात में डिजिटलीकरण को लेकर विशेष तौर पर बात हुई है। इस मुलाकात के बाद सुंदर पिचाई ने ट्वीट करके तरणजीत सिंह संधू का शुक्रिया अदा किया है। आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि भारतीय दूतावास में भारतीय-अमेरिकी किसी पहले टेक सीईओ का यह दौरा है।
Technology that transforms; ideas that enable!— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) September 16, 2022
Delighted to receive CEO @Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai @sundarpichai at the Embassy today. Exchanged thoughts on expanding 🇮🇳🇺🇸commercial, knowledge & tech partnership with Google pic.twitter.com/sM4VGpfbZQ
