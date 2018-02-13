अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Social media and Technology Destroy our relationships

रिश्तों के लिए किसी मीठे जहर से कम नहीं है टेक्नोलॉजी, पढ़िए यह रिपोर्ट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 02:33 PM IST
Social media and Technology Destroy our relationships
relationship and technology
अगर आपका भी पार्टनर स्मार्टफोन और सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा वक्त दे रहा है जिस वजह से आप खुद को अकेला महसूस कर रहे हैं तो आप ऐसा महसूस करने वाले आप अकेले नहीं हैं। McAfee की एक रिपोर्ट से पता चला है कि भारत के एक तिहाई लोग आपके जैसा ही महूसस कर रहे हैं। यह रिसर्च लोगों के ऑनलाइन और वास्तविक व्यवहार को लेकर किया गया है।

एंटीवायरस सॉफ्टवेयर तैयारी करने वाली कंपनी McAfee के इस सर्व में शामिल 77 फीसदी लोगों ने माना कि टेक्नोलॉजी के कारण वे अपने सगे-संबंधियों से दूर हो रहे हैं। वहीं 81 फीसदी लोगों ने स्वीकार किया है कि एक साथ होने के बाद भी स्मार्टफोन यूज करने के कारण परिवार के लोगों, दोस्तों या पार्टनर के साथ उनका झगड़ा भी हो चुका है। 

RELATED

इस रिपोर्ट से यह भी खुलासा हुआ है कि 89 प्रतिशत भारतीयों का मानना है कि रिलेशनशिप में प्राइवेसी काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। वहीं 84 प्रतिशत लोग पर्सनल पिन और पासवर्ड पार्टनर के साथ साझा करते हैं।
social media technology relationships

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

will akshay kumar not be a part of neeraj pandey film special 26 sequel
Bollywood

'स्पेशल 26' के मेकर्स बनाने जा रहे सीक्वल, झगड़े के चलते अक्षय कुमार होंगे फिल्म से बाहर

13 फरवरी 2018

Reel life bollywood couples who did not get a chance to become real life valentine
Bollywood

रील लाइफ की इन रोमांटिक जोड़ियों को नहीं मिला रियल लाइफ में वैलेंटाइन मनाने का मौका

13 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh shares his feelings on working with Anushka sharma and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने एक साथ क्यों लिया अनुष्का और दीपिका का नाम ? किस बात का दिया क्रेडिट ?

13 फरवरी 2018

kriti sanon leaves for chandigarh to shoot for Arjun Patiala with Diljit dosanjh
Bollywood

लिफ्ट में फंसने के बाद 'वैलेंटाइन डे' मनाने अब कहां जा रहीं हैं कृति सेनन ?

13 फरवरी 2018

vinod mehra son rohan mehra started his carrer with nikhil adwani film baazaar
Bollywood

कुछ दिनों में ही इस फील्ड पर राज करेगा विनोद मेहरा का बेटा, पिता जिंदा तो गर्व से सीना होता चौड़ा

13 फरवरी 2018

sholay director ramesh sippy first raj kapoor award
Bollywood

रमेश सिप्पी को पहला 'राज कपूर पुरस्कार', कभी 'शोले' बनाने के लिए नहीं थे पैसे

13 फरवरी 2018

Anurag Kashyap first time speaks about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty
Bollywood

3 साल बाद अपने रिश्ते पर खुलकर बोले अनुराग कश्यप, 22 साल छोटी लड़की से है अफेयर

13 फरवरी 2018

Everyone amazed after newly wed bride delivery after a wedding kiss
World of Wonders

'वेडिंग किस' करते ही दुल्हन ने जना बच्चा, देखकर सब रह गए हैरान

13 फरवरी 2018

Kiss Day 2018 Weird Facts About Kissing
Weird Stories

इस दिन भूलकर भी न करना पत्नी को KISS, चुकाना पड़ सकता है भारी जुर्माना

13 फरवरी 2018

Bobby Deol not making comeback with Race 3, to be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana phir se with salman
Bollywood

'रेस 3' से कमबैक नहीं कर रहे बॉबी देओल, सलमान खान के साथ पहले दिखेंगे इस फिल्म में

13 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Airtel now offer 28 day Validity of Rs 93 plan, to counter jio Rs 98 Pack
Tech Diary

Airtel 93 रुपये में दे रहा अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा, वैलिडिटी 28 दिन

एयरटेल के 93 रुपये वाले पैक की वैधता पहले 10 दिनों की थी, जो अब 28 दिनों की हो गई है। इइस प्लान में 1 जीबी डाटा और सभी नेटवर्क पर अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ रोज 1 जीबी डाटा मिलेगा।

12 फरवरी 2018

BSNL introduces new Rs 1099 plan with Unlimited Data and Calls for 84 Days
Tech Diary

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया अनलिमिटेड डाटा वाला यह नया प्लान

9 फरवरी 2018

BSNL Launched 4G Service in Kerala with downloading speed of 25.20Mbps
Tech Diary

BSNL ने केरल में लॉन्च किया 4G, 25.20Mbps रही डाउनलोडिंग स्पीड

9 फरवरी 2018

Vodafone Launches 4G VoLTE in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Gujarat
Tech Diary

Vodafone ने मुंबई, दिल्ली-एनसीआर और गुजरात में लॉन्च किया 4G VoLTE

8 फरवरी 2018

Chinese gamer paralysed after 20 hour played without any break
Tech Diary

20 घंटे तक लगातार गेम खेलने के बाद यह शख्स हुआ लकवाग्रस्त

6 फरवरी 2018

Google and NCERT comes together to teach students to be responsible digital citizens
Tech Diary

Google और NCERT ने मिलाया हाथ, बच्चों को बनाएंगे जिम्मेदार इंटरनेट यूजर

7 फरवरी 2018

Fraud of Rs More than 1 lakhs to linking his mobile SIM with Aadhaar
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक कराना पड़ा महंगा, खाते से निकल गए 1.20 लाख रुपये

12 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp UPI Payment roll out from end of February 2018
Tech Diary

फरवरी से WhatsApp में Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट का फीचर

18 जनवरी 2018

Airtel updates Rs 399 plan with 84GB Data against Jio
Tech Diary

Jio के जवाब में Airtel का नया धमाका, 399 रु. में 84GB डाटा

22 जनवरी 2018

Before Budget 2018 Telecom ministry reduced fees of Mobile number portability service of TRAI
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट कराने में अब कम पैसे लगेंगे, TRAI ने की शुल्क में कमी, खर्च होंगे केवल इतने रुपये

31 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

वैलेंटाइन से पहले WhatsApp का तोहफा, Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट फीचर

वैलेंटाइन के मौके पर WhatsApp अपने यूजर्स को खास गिफ्ट देने की तैयारी में है।

29 जनवरी 2018

learn to use newly launched Facebook Marketplace feature in India special story 1:20

Facebook का Marketplace फीचर लॉन्च, अब यूज्ड सामान को खरीद और बेच सकेंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

Apple and Malala Yousafzai come together to support girl education in india and abroad special story 0:55

अब एक लाख लड़कियों को ऐसे मिलेगी शिक्षा, Apple और मलाला आए साथ

23 जनवरी 2018

YouTube changes it monetisation policy, channels to lose advertisements special story 1:14

Youtube चैनलों से जुड़े लोगों के लिए जरूरी खबर, आप भी देखें...

18 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio vs Airtel Plan: Comparision between both for better calling, data plans special story 3:17

Reliance Jio vs Airtel: दोनों में बेहतर कौन ?

11 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

High Court angry on social media for post without responsibility, 23 students petition case
India News

बिना जिम्मेदारी पोस्ट डालने पर हाईकोर्ट नाराज, 23 छात्रों की याचिका का मामला

13 फरवरी 2018

social media profile is now must for applying and getting loan from companies
Personal Finance

लोन के लिए किया है अप्लाई तो ठीक कर लें अपना सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइल

9 फरवरी 2018

Facebook celebrating Friends Day on 14th birthday
Social Network

Facebook मना रहा है फ्रेंड्स डे, आपने अपना वीडियो देखा क्या?

5 फरवरी 2018

Now facebook tell you are rich or poor, Will ask some questions
Social Network

अब Facebook बताएगा आप गरीब हैं या अमीर, पूछे जाएंगे ये सवाल

5 फरवरी 2018

Today is Facebook's 14th birthday Mark Zuckerberg describes his mistakes
Social Network

14 साल का हुआ Facebook, मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने गिनाई गलतियां

5 फरवरी 2018

Congress social media chief controversial statement over pm modi speech
India News

कांग्रेस नेता की पीएम मोदी पर विवादित टिप्पणी, बीजेपी ने जताया विरोध

5 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.