Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Samsung galaxy fold screens are reportedly breaking already for some early users

Samsung Galaxy फोल्डेबल फोन एक दिन के इस्तेमाल में ही हुआ क्रेक, यूजर्स हुए निराश

नई दिल्ली, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Apr 2019 01:11 PM IST
SAMSUNG GALAXY FOLDS
हाल ही में पूरी दुनिया में फोल्डेबल फोन्स की खूब चर्जा हुई, वावे और सैमसंग ने अपने फोल्डेबल फोन्स को पेश किया, तो माना जाने लगा कि अब जमाना फोल्डेबल फोन्स का है। सैमसंग के फोल्डेबल फोन की भी मार्किट में खूब चर्चा हुई। लेकिन आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि यह फोन पूरी तरह से फेल हो गया है। इस फोन की कीमत 1 लाख 37 हजार रुपये है।
बीच से टूटने लगा फोन
