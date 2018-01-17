Download App
Reliance Now Offers 1GB data per day with Rs 153 Plan for Jio Phone users

रिलायंस ने इस बार जियो फोन वालों के लिए खोला पिटारा, मिलेगा दोगुना फायदा

17 Jan 2018
Reliance Now Offers 1GB data per day with Rs 153 Plan for Jio Phone users
Jio Phone
रिलायंस जियो अभी तक अपने सिम यूजर्स को शानदार ऑफर देता रहा है, लेकिन कंपनी ने इस बार चुपके से जियो फोन यूजर्स के लिए शानदार ऑफर पेश किया है। जियो अपने फीचर फोन यूजर्स को अब पहले से दोगुना डाटा दे रही है। बता दें कि जियो ने हाल ही में अपने कई सारे प्लान को अपडेट किए हैं और इन प्लान में पहले से ज्यादा डाटा मिल रहा है। तो आइए जानते हैं जियो के इस नए प्लान के बारे में

जियो फोन के साथ मिल रहा है अब दोगुना डाटा
