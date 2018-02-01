अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Reliance Jio has not launched any JioCoin App

सावधान: रिलायंस ने लॉन्च नहीं किया है JioCoin ऐप, फर्जी ऐप लगा सकते हैं चूना

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 10:42 AM IST
Reliance Jio has not launched any JioCoin App
jiocoin app
बिट्क्वॉइन का बाजार गर्म होने के बाद भारत में भी अचानक से जियो क्वॉइन की चर्चा होने लगी थी। कई रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया था कि रिलायंस जल्द ही डिजिटल करेंसी बिट्क्वॉइन की तरह जियो क्वॉइन लॉन्च करेगा।

अफवाह का आलम यह था कि जियो क्वॉइन नाम से एक फर्जी वेबसाइट भी लॉन्च कर दी गई थी, हालांकि अब उसे बंद कर दिया गया है। वहीं अब रिलायंस ने आधिकारिक रूप से जियो क्वॉइन ऐप की खबरों को पूरी तरह से अफवाह बताया है और कहा है कि कंपनी ऐसे किसी ऐप की लॉन्चिंग की तैयारी में नहीं है और ना ही कोई ऐप लॉन्च किया है।

कंपनी ने अपने एक बयान में साफ-साफ कहा है कि मार्केट में जियो क्वॉइन नाम से फेक ऐप और वेबसाइट के आने की खबर है और इनके जरिए लोगों से पैसे भी लिए जा रहे हैं, जबकि सच यह कि कंपनी ने ऐसा कुछ भी लॉन्च नहीं किया है।

RELATED

बता दें कि इससे पहले खबर आई थी कि रिलायंस जियो अब क्रिप्टोकरेंसी जियो क्वाइन लाने की तैयारी में है और इसकी जिम्मेदारी मुकेश अंबानी के बड़े बेटे आकाश अंबानी के कंधे पर होगी। उनकी टीम में 50 लोगों को शामिल किया जाएगा जो JioCoin के लिए ब्लॉकचेन टेक्नोलॉजी डेवलप करेंगे।
jio reliance jio jiocoin

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

namastey england starcast arjun kapoor and parineeti chopra
Bollywood

'नमस्ते लंदन' के सीक्वल की तैयारी, अक्षय-कटरीना नहीं यह जोड़ी आएगी नजर

1 फरवरी 2018

alia bhatt and vicky kaushal upcoming film raazi new poster released
Bollywood

100 दिन बाद इस एक्टर संग रोमांस करने के लिए 'राजी' होंगी आलिया भट्ट, देखें फोटो

1 फरवरी 2018

after padmaavat petition filed in high court against film aami
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद एक और फिल्म का विरोध, अब 'लव जेहाद' के समर्थन का आरोप

1 फरवरी 2018

shocking amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने अमिताभ को पछाड़ा तो जताई नाराजगी, बोले- 'अलविदा कहने का वक्त आ गया'

1 फरवरी 2018

women desire these qualities in man
Relationship

हर औरत चाहती है अपने होने वाले पति में ये खूबियां

1 फरवरी 2018

unhealthy lifestyle is reason behind premature ageing
Beauty tips

अगर चेहरे पर दिखने लगे ये लक्षण, तो समझ लें जवानी मे आ गया है बुढ़ापा

1 फरवरी 2018

7 health benefits of garlic
Healthy Food

लहसुन करता है रामबाण का काम, ये 7 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप

1 फरवरी 2018

renuka shahane want to see varun dhawan and alia bhatt in hum aapke hain koun remake
Bollywood

सलमान की 'भाभी' ने वरुण और आलिया को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात, अब मचेगा बवाल

31 जनवरी 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez's pool dance will seen in salman khan race-3
Bollywood

जैकलिन ने सलमान खान को ऐसे दिया खास तोहफा, 'सु्ल्तान' भी देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant hiten tejwani will see in a short film
Television

बिग बॉस के बाद खत्म हुआ हितेन तेजवानी के करियर का सूखा, मिला इतना बड़ा ऑफर

31 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Before Budget 2018 Telecom ministry reduced fees of Mobile number portability service of TRAI
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट कराने में अब कम पैसे लगेंगे, TRAI ने की शुल्क में कमी, खर्च होंगे केवल इतने रुपये

बजट 2018 से पहले दूरसंचार मंत्रालय ने मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट कराने पर लगने वाले शुल्क में कटौती की घोषणा की है।

31 जनवरी 2018

Facebook is banning all ads promoting cryptocurrencies
Tech Diary

करोड़ों यूजर के लिए फेसबुक ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, डिजिटल धोखाधड़ी और घोटालों पर लगेगी लगाम

31 जनवरी 2018

After Jio and Airtel Vodafone offers 1.4GB Data per Day at Rs 198
Tech Diary

जियो-एयरटेल के बाद Vodafone ने भी प्लान किया अपडेट, अब रोज मिलेगा 1.4GB डाटा

30 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio Partners with MediaTek, set to launch Android go Smartphone
Tech Diary

रिलायंस जियो ला रहा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मीडियाटेक से की पार्टनरशिप

31 जनवरी 2018

Idea Cellular Offers Rs 149 Plan with 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS Per Day for 21 Days
Tech Diary

Idea ने भी उतारा 149 रुपये में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा वाला प्लान

27 जनवरी 2018

Apple to stop Discounts on iPhone from online platform like Amazon and Flipkart
Tech Diary

ऑनलाइन iPhone खरीदने वाले हैं तो जल्दी करें, फायदे में रहेंगे

29 जनवरी 2018

Fraud of Rs More than 1 lakhs to linking his mobile SIM with Aadhaar
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक कराना पड़ा महंगा, खाते से निकल गए 1.20 लाख रुपये

12 जनवरी 2018

Airtel updates Rs 399 plan with 84GB Data against Jio
Tech Diary

Jio के जवाब में Airtel का नया धमाका, 399 रु. में 84GB डाटा

22 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp UPI Payment roll out from end of February 2018
Tech Diary

फरवरी से WhatsApp में Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट का फीचर

18 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback Offer: 3300 Rupees Cashback on 399 and Above Recharges
Tech Diary

जियो का नया सरप्राइज कैशबैक ऑफर, 399 के रिचार्ज पर 3300 रुपए का कैशबैक

26 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

वैलेंटाइन से पहले WhatsApp का तोहफा, Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट फीचर

वैलेंटाइन के मौके पर WhatsApp अपने यूजर्स को खास गिफ्ट देने की तैयारी में है।

29 जनवरी 2018

learn to use newly launched Facebook Marketplace feature in India special story 1:20

Facebook का Marketplace फीचर लॉन्च, अब यूज्ड सामान को खरीद और बेच सकेंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

Apple and Malala Yousafzai come together to support girl education in india and abroad special story 0:55

अब एक लाख लड़कियों को ऐसे मिलेगी शिक्षा, Apple और मलाला आए साथ

23 जनवरी 2018

YouTube changes it monetisation policy, channels to lose advertisements special story 1:14

Youtube चैनलों से जुड़े लोगों के लिए जरूरी खबर, आप भी देखें...

18 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio vs Airtel Plan: Comparision between both for better calling, data plans special story 3:17

Reliance Jio vs Airtel: दोनों में बेहतर कौन ?

11 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

Reliance Jio Partners with MediaTek, set to launch Android go Smartphone
Tech Diary

रिलायंस जियो ला रहा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मीडियाटेक से की पार्टनरशिप

31 जनवरी 2018

After Jio and Airtel Vodafone offers 1.4GB Data per Day at Rs 198
Tech Diary

जियो-एयरटेल के बाद Vodafone ने भी प्लान किया अपडेट, अब रोज मिलेगा 1.4GB डाटा

30 जनवरी 2018

Idea Cellular Offers Rs 149 Plan with 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS Per Day for 21 Days
Tech Diary

Idea ने भी उतारा 149 रुपये में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा वाला प्लान

27 जनवरी 2018

Idea Cellular offers 1.4GB Data Per Day With Rs 199 Plan to counter Jio and Airtel
Tech Diary

Jio और एयरटेल के बाद Idea ने तीन प्लान किए अपडेट, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा फायदा

24 जनवरी 2018

Airtel updates Rs 399 plan with 84GB Data against Jio
Tech Diary

Jio के जवाब में Airtel का नया धमाका, 399 रु. में 84GB डाटा

22 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio likely to brigs cyptocurrency JioCoin
Tech Diary

रिलायंस जियो ला सकता है बिट्क्वाइन जैसी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी JioCoin

12 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.