अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale, Buy smartphones with upto Rs 10000 cashback

Paytm मॉल रिपब्लिक डे सेल, स्मार्टफोन पर 10,000 रुपये तक का कैशबैक

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 11:14 AM IST
Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale, Buy smartphones with upto Rs 10000 cashback
Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale
अमेजॉन, फ्लिपकार्ट और स्नैपडील समेत कई ई-कॉमर्स साइट पर रिपब्लिक डे सेल चल रही है, वहीं Paytm मॉल ने भी बुधवार को अपने सेल की धमाकेदार शुरुआत की है। पेटीएम मॉल की यह सेल 24 जनवरी से 29 जनवरी तक चलेगी। इस दौरान स्मार्टफोन पर 10 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक और लैपटॉप पर 20 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक मिल रहा है। तो आइए जानते हैं इस के सभी ऑफर्स के बारे में।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

पेटीएम मॉल की रिपब्लिक डे सेल में इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही भारी छूट
paytm paytm mall republic day smartphone

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ajay devgan home production film eela kajol begins shooting
Bollywood

काजोल के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, 8 साल बाद फिर से बनेंगी 'सिंगल मदर'

25 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat attack a school bus angry bollywood reaction
Bollywood

पद्मावत विवाद: स्कूल बस पर हमले से बॉलीवुड नाराज, कहा- 'वोटर्स इस खबर को याद रखेंगे'

25 जनवरी 2018

Job fair will be organized on 25 and 31 January in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, registration online
Job Alert

10वीं से स्नातक तक के छात्रों के लिए नौकरी का मौका, ऑनलाइन यहां करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

25 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Zoological Survey of India for Research Associate and other posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: जूलॉजिकल सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया में रिसर्च एसोसिएट बनने का मौका, आवेदन निःशुल्क

25 जनवरी 2018

karan johar announces release date of student of the year 2
Bollywood

'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर-2' के रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, पोस्टर में दिखा टाइगर का बागी अंदाज

25 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

25 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Idea Cellular offers 1.4GB Data Per Day With Rs 199 Plan to counter Jio and Airtel
Tech Diary

Jio और एयरटेल के बाद Idea ने तीन प्लान किए अपडेट, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा फायदा

जियो और एयरटेल के बाद अब आइडिया ने भी अपने प्लान अपडेट किए हैं। आइडिया ने भी अब 199 रुपये में 28 दिनों तक रोज 1.4 जीबी, रोज 100 मैसेज और अनलिमिटेड लोकल/एसटीडी कॉलिंग देने की घोषणा की है।

24 जनवरी 2018

Airtel updates Rs 399 plan with 84GB Data against Jio
Tech Diary

Jio के जवाब में Airtel का नया धमाका, 399 रु. में 84GB डाटा

22 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp UPI Payment roll out from end of February 2018
Tech Diary

फरवरी से WhatsApp में Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट का फीचर

18 जनवरी 2018

Facebook acquires boston based biometric ID verification startup Confirm.io
Tech Diary

Facebook ने बायोमेट्रिक ID वेरिफिकेशन स्टार्टअप Confirm.io का अधिग्रहण किया

24 जनवरी 2018

Apple partners with Malala Yousafzai help girls' education
Tech Diary

एक लाख लड़कियों की शिक्षा के लिए Apple ने मिलाया मलाला से हाथ

23 जनवरी 2018

HMD Global to launch Nokia Next Android Smartphones in MWC 2018
Tech Diary

MWC 2018 में Nokia का दिखेगा जलवा, लॉन्च हो सकते हैं कई स्मार्टफोन

20 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi takes responsibility for WhatsApp Obsolete error
Tech Diary

Xiaomi ने ली WhatsApp में Obsolete एरर की जिम्मेवारी

18 जनवरी 2018

Fraud of Rs More than 1 lakhs to linking his mobile SIM with Aadhaar
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक कराना पड़ा महंगा, खाते से निकल गए 1.20 लाख रुपये

12 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback Offer: 3300 Rupees Cashback on 399 and Above Recharges
Tech Diary

जियो का नया सरप्राइज कैशबैक ऑफर, 399 के रिचार्ज पर 3300 रुपए का कैशबैक

26 दिसंबर 2017

Artificial intelligence Research Working on Translations of Barking Dogs
Tech Diary

अब कुत्ते-बिल्लियों की भाषा समझ सकेंगे आप, AI करेगा यह कमाल

12 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

दमदार डायलॉग कैसे किसी फिल्म को बनाते हैं हिट, समझिए कलम के बाहुबली से

किसी भी फिल्म को उसके दमदार डायलॉग ही हिट करते हैं। फिल्म में डायलॉग दमदार हैं तो समझों फिल्म के हिट होने के चांस बढ़ गए हैं।

25 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 25 JANUARY 2018, government job in NTPC 13:10

27 साल से कम उम्र वालों के लिए NTPC में हैं नौकरियां

25 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE RANVEER SINGH AT PADMAVAT SCREENING SECRET SUPERSTAR IN CHINA BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

दीपिका-रणवीर की खुल्लम-खुल्ला मोहब्बत!

25 जनवरी 2018

Obese children are likely to die early than healthy peers, says study 1:10

सावधान: अगर आपके परिवार में कोई मोटा बच्चा है तो जरूर देखें ये खबर

25 जनवरी 2018

indian army gifts tank to rampur university 2:04

सेना ने मोहम्मद अली गौहर यूनिवर्सिटी को दिया टैंक, तो ये बोले आजम खान

25 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Paytm banking outlet launch in varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी में पेटीएम के बैंकिंग आउटलेट लांच

17 जनवरी 2018

now people like to use messaging despite of greeting cards for wishing
India News

कार्ड्स नहीं मैसेजिंग में समा गई है रिश्तों की गरमाहट

31 दिसंबर 2017

Paytm App Crossed 100 Million Downloads on Google Play Store
Mobile Apps

10 करोड़ डाउनलोड होने वाला भारत का पहला पेमेंट ऐप बना Paytm

28 दिसंबर 2017

diwali 2017: this diwali buy paytm gold and get 3 percent extra gold
Delhi NCR

इस दिवाली व धनतेरस में पेटीएम गोल्ड खरीदें और पाएं 3% तक अतिरिक्त सोना

14 अक्टूबर 2017

paytm payment bank to soon launch rupay debit card, will get 2 lakh rupees insurance cover
Personal Finance

Paytm लेकर आ रहा है रुपे डेबिट कार्ड, मिलेगा 2 लाख रुपये का इन्श्योरेंस कवर

12 सितंबर 2017

paytm payment banks got license to sell insurance products from irda
Banking Beema

Paytm अब बेचेगा इंश्योरेंस प्रोडक्ट, 3 साल के लिए इरडा से मिला लाइसेंस

8 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.