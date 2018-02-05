अपना शहर चुनें

फिर वापस आया Jio का कैशबैक ऑफर, 398 के रिचार्ज पर 799 का फायदा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 03:47 PM IST
Jio Cashback Offer Returns, Now Cashback of Up to Rs 799
Jio
Jio का कैशबैक ऑफर खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। कंपनी ने अपने कैशबैक ऑफर को फिर से अपडेट किया है। यह नया ऑफर 398 रुपये और इससे ज्यादा के रिचार्ज पर लागू होगा और 398 रुपये का इससे ज्यादा के रिचार्ज पर 799 रुपये का कैशबैक मिल रहा है। कैशबैक का यह नया ऑफर 1 जनवरी से 15 जनवरी 2018 तक है।

कैसे मिलेगा 799 रुपये का कैशबैक?
