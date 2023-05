चीफ गेमिंग ऑफिसर के लिए निकली वैंकेंसी, छह महीने में मिलेंगे 10 लाख रुपये

Passionate about gaming?#iQOO is on the hunt for its 1st #ChiefGamingOfficer. Join the quest to provide the ultimate smartphone gaming experience to the world. Register now for a chance to own the title, grab ₹10 Lakhs & flex those epic bragging rights. https://t.co/khyYvMTe2r pic.twitter.com/FryeREdCVY