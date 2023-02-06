India-EU TTC: भारत-यूरोपीय संघ ट्रेड टेक्नोलॉजी काउंसिल की पहली बैठक की तैयारियां शुरू, बने तीन कार्य समूह

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
भारत और यूरोपीय संघ की ट्रेड एंड टेक्नोलॉजी काउंसिल (टीटीसी) की पहली बैठक की तैयारियां शुरू हो गईं हैं। टीटीसी की पहली बैठक भारत-यूरोपीय संघ शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले होने वाली है और इसके लिए तीन कार्य समूहों की स्थापना की गई है।
India and the EU establish their TTC and its three Working Groups, to start preparing for the first meeting of the TTC, which will take place before the next India-EU Summit: Joint Statement on the establishment of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC)— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023
