Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   HMD Global to launch Nokia Next Android Smartphones in MWC 2018

MWC 2018 में Nokia का दिखेगा जलवा, लॉन्च हो सकते हैं कई स्मार्टफोन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 02:56 PM IST
HMD Global to launch Nokia Next Android Smartphones in MWC 2018
Nokia 2
HMD ग्लोबल MWC 2018 में नोकिया के स्मार्टफोन के साथ लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में है। एचएमडी ग्लोबल ने इसके लिए मीडिया इनवाइट भी भेजा है। कंपनी ने अपने इनवाइड में नया टैगलाइन Welcome Home दिया है। बता दें कि मोबाइल वर्ल्ड कांग्रेस 2018 में सैमसंग, सोनी और एलजी जैसी कंपनियां अपने उपस्थिति का खुलासा कर चुकी हैं।

मोबाइल वर्ल्ड कांग्रेस में नोकिया का इवेंट 25 फरवरी 2018 को रविवार दोपहर 4 बजे से 5 बजे के बीच होगा जिसमें कंपनी अपने कई प्रोडक्ट्स पेश करेगी। बता दें कि यह इवेंटट बर्सिलोना म्यूजियम ऑफ कंटेंपरेरी आर्ट में किया जाएगा।

RELATED

इस इवेंट में HMD ग्लोबल द्वारा नोकिया 9, नोकिया 6 (2018) और नोकिया 7 के लॉन्चिंग की उम्मीद है। इसके अलावा कंपनी नोकिया 3310 के 4जी वेरियंट का भी ऐलान कर सकती है। वहीं एमडब्ल्यूसी 2018 में शाओमी भी हिस्सा ले रही है। कई रिपोर्ट्स में दावा किया जा रहा है कि शाओमी इस इवेंट में अपना एमआई 7 और एमआई ए2 पेश कर सकती है।
hmd global nokia mwc 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

controversy 63rd filmfare awards 2018 nomination list
Bollywood

FilmFare Awards पर उठे सवाल, ट्विटर पर बोले यूजर्स- 'राजकुमार बॉलीवुड के आजिंक्य रहाणे'

19 जनवरी 2018

sarkar 3 writer p jaya cliams for script ram gopal varma film god sex and truth
Bollywood

पोर्न स्टार के साथ राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बनाई फिल्म, अब God Sex and Truth पर खड़ा हुआ विवाद

19 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut and hrithik roshan together in mumbai police event umang 2018
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बीच ऋतिक रोशन और कंगना रनौत दिखे साथ-साथ, आखिर ये माजरा क्या है

19 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards nomination list
Bollywood

63वें FilmFare Awards के नॉमिनेशन में किसे मिली जगह, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

19 जनवरी 2018

Rajput leader abhishek som threatens to bury Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali alive
Bollywood

Padmaavat: क्या दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए टलेगी रिलीज डेट, संजय लीला भंसाली पर फिर आई आफत

19 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan Son Aryan Khan Mobbed By Girls At London Airport
Bollywood

लड़कियों के साथ शाहरुख खान के बेटे की ये तस्वीरें हुई वायरल, अब क्या कहेंगी गौरी खान

19 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan worried about taimur ali khan behaviour
Bollywood

सैफ की बहन ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, क्यों छोटी इनाया से दूर रहते हैं एक साल के तैमूर

19 जनवरी 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi come under the same roof at israeli prime minister programme
Bollywood

नेतन्याहू के प्रोग्राम में सालों बाद Ex BF से मिलीं ऐश्वर्या, ससुर और पति के सामने करना पड़ा अवॉयड

19 जनवरी 2018

welcome to new york poster release sonakshi sinha diljit dosanjh karan johar
Bollywood

डबल रोल में सलमान के साथ करण जौहर करेंगे 'वेलकम टू न्यूयॉर्क', सामने आया POSTAR

19 जनवरी 2018

Shalom Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan takes a selfie with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के बारे नेतन्याहू ने की ऐसी बातें, सुनकर हैरान हुईं पत्नी सारा

19 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

WhatsApp UPI Payment roll out from end of February 2018
Tech Diary

फरवरी से WhatsApp में Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट का फीचर

व्हाट्सऐप में UPI बेस्ड पेमेंट सर्विस अगले महीने शुरू हो जाएगी, लेकिन शुरुआत में केवल स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया, ICICI बैंक, HDFC बैंक और Axis बैंक के यूजर्स ही इसका फायदा उठा सकेंगे।

18 जनवरी 2018

Fraud of Rs More than 1 lakhs to linking his mobile SIM with Aadhaar
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक कराना पड़ा महंगा, खाते से निकल गए 1.20 लाख रुपये

12 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Mi A1 new Android Oreo 8.0 Update roll out
Tech Diary

Xiaomi Mi A1 के लिए फिर से जारी हुआ एंड्रॉयड ओरियो का नया अपडेट

17 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi takes responsibility for WhatsApp Obsolete error
Tech Diary

Xiaomi ने ली WhatsApp में Obsolete एरर की जिम्मेवारी

18 जनवरी 2018

OnePlus Customer Credit Cards Used for Fraud Transactions
Tech Diary

OnePlus का पेमेंट फीचर्स हुआ हैक, क्रेडिट कार्ड से खरीदे गए फोन

16 जनवरी 2018

Google bought a UK Based startup that turn your Mobile screen into a speaker with vibrations
Tech Diary

Google ने खरीदा यह स्टार्टअप, आपका फोन हो जाएगा लाउडस्पीकर

14 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 448 Rupees Plan: Unlimited Calling and 1 GB Data Daily For 70 Days
Tech Diary

Airtel लाया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, 70 दिन के लिए रोजाना 1 GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

17 दिसंबर 2017

Jio Phone likely being made in India
Tech Diary

चीनी कंपनी ने हाथ किए खड़े, अब मेड इन इंडिया होंगे Jio Phone

15 दिसंबर 2017

Vodafone India offers Rs 179 Plan with unlimited data and calls
Tech Diary

सिर्फ 179 रुपये में डाटा के साथ 1 महीने तक अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

14 दिसंबर 2017

Vodafone India updated its Rs 348 Plan, Now give 56GB data
Tech Diary

Vodafone का 28GB वाला प्लान भी हुआ अपडेट, अब मिल रहा 56GB डाटा

14 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

बॉलीवुड की टॉप हीरोइनों ने करवाई प्लास्टिक सर्जरी, बताइए कौन है सबसे हसीन ?

बॉलीवुड में कुछ सालों से प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करवा कर फीचर्स को और शार्प और सुंदर करने का चलन चल पड़ा है।

19 जनवरी 2018

Pawan Kalyan fans thrash man for spitting at Agnyaathavaasi poster 1:31

इस हीरो के पोस्टर पर थूकना युवक को पड़ा भारी, फैन्स ने किया ये हाल

19 जनवरी 2018

top ten headlines with news of ceasefire violation by pakistan in r s pura sector 2:37

सीमा पर पाकिस्तानी फायरिंग में दो नागरिकोंं की मौत समेत दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

19 जनवरी 2018

First Stage show Of Sapna Chaudhary in 2018 in Morena of Madhya Pradesh 3:36

साल 2018 के पहले स्टेज शो में ही सपना चौधरी ने लगाई 'आग', देखिए

18 जनवरी 2018

gst council meeting today focus on to make it simple and rates cuts ARUN JAITELY 1:32

GST काउंसिल की 25वीं मीटिंग, देखिए ये चीजें हुईं सस्ती

18 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

HMD Global likely to launch Nokia 1 with Android Go
Gadgets

एंड्रॉयड गो के साथ आ सकता है Nokia 1, कीमत होगी कम

28 दिसंबर 2017

Nokia 2 set to launch in India today at HMD Global Event
Gadgets

Nokia 2 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, कीमत होगी 7,000 रुपये से कम

31 अक्टूबर 2017

Nokia 2 likely to launch in India on 31 October 2017
Gadgets

कल भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है नोकिया का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Nokia 2

30 अक्टूबर 2017

Nokia 2 Android smartphone listed with 4000mAh battery
Gadgets

4000mAh की बैटरी के साथ आ रहा है Nokia 2

23 अक्टूबर 2017

Nokia 7 likely to launch in China on 19 October
Gadgets

Nokia 7 19 अक्टूबर को हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

18 अक्टूबर 2017

Nokia 3310 3G variant not launching in India, But its 4G Variant will launch
Gadgets

Nokia 3310 का 3G नहीं 4G वेरियंट भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जियो को मिलेगी टक्कर

6 अक्टूबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.