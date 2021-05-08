Covid 19: वैक्सीन लेने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहा गूगल असिस्टेंट, सुना रहा 'गाना' 

विज्ञापन

Anyone who has played Portal: pic.twitter.com/GqNmMdvVJw — Torrey Snow WBAL (@TorreySnowWbal) May 2, 2021

Did you know that Google Assistant sings you a song about vaccines when you ask it to sing a song? #RandomThoughts #SaturdayVibes #iwastodayyearsold — Chhandosi Roy (@chhandosi) May 8, 2021

Google Assistant singing vaccine song pic.twitter.com/tmT2p2HvWh — Jason Lim🇸🇬🇭🇰🇹🇼🇹🇭🇲🇲 (@jas0nsg) May 7, 2021

Just was playing around with Google Assistant on my Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Now you can ask it to sing the Vaccine song. — David (@radio1975) May 1, 2021

If you have a Google assistant, ask it to sing you the "vaccine song". You won't regret it. — Dapeach 🎯 (@DapeachTV) May 6, 2021

कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर पूरी दुनिया में जागरूकता फैलाई जा रही है। सरकार से लेकर तमाम संस्थाएं भी लोगों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित कर रही हैं। अब इस लिस्ट में इंसानों के साथ आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) का नाम भी शामिल हो गया है।सरकार, स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं और डॉक्टर के साथ अब गूगल असिस्टेंट भी लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए प्रेरित करेगा। आपको वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित करने के लिए गूगल असिस्टेंट आपके लिए एक खूबसूरत गाना गाएगा। सोशल मीडिया पर गूगल असिस्टेंट का यह गाना काफी वायरल हो रहा है।गूगल असिस्टेंट ने अपने गाने में दुनियाभर के वैज्ञानिकों को सुपरहीरो कहा है। गूगल असिस्टेंट के इस खास गाने को सुनने के लिए आपको गूगल असिस्टेंट को “sing the vaccine song” कमांड देना होगा। कमांड आपकी डिवाइस की सेटिंग पर भी निर्भर करता है कि गूगल असिस्टेंट गाना महिला की आवाज में सुनाता है या फिर पुरुष की आवाज में।