Covid 19: वैक्सीन लेने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहा गूगल असिस्टेंट, सुना रहा 'गाना' 

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Sat, 08 May 2021 02:29 PM IST

सार

गूगल असिस्टेंट के इस खास गाने को सुनने के लिए आपको गूगल असिस्टेंट को “sing the vaccine song” कमांड देना होगा।
google assistant vaccine song
google assistant vaccine song - फोटो : Android Police
विस्तार

कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर पूरी दुनिया में जागरूकता फैलाई जा रही है। सरकार से लेकर तमाम संस्थाएं भी लोगों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित कर रही हैं। अब इस लिस्ट में इंसानों के साथ आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) का नाम भी शामिल हो गया है। 
सरकार, स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं और डॉक्टर के साथ अब गूगल असिस्टेंट भी लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए प्रेरित करेगा। आपको वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित करने के लिए गूगल असिस्टेंट आपके लिए एक खूबसूरत गाना गाएगा। सोशल मीडिया पर गूगल असिस्टेंट का यह गाना काफी वायरल हो रहा है।



गूगल असिस्टेंट ने अपने गाने में दुनियाभर के वैज्ञानिकों को सुपरहीरो कहा है। गूगल असिस्टेंट के इस खास गाने को सुनने के लिए आपको गूगल असिस्टेंट को “sing the vaccine song” कमांड देना होगा। कमांड आपकी डिवाइस की सेटिंग पर भी निर्भर करता है कि गूगल असिस्टेंट गाना महिला की आवाज में सुनाता है या फिर पुरुष की आवाज में।






 

technology tech diary national google assistant covid 19 vaccine covid 19 tech news tech news in hindi
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

