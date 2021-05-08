Covid 19: वैक्सीन लेने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहा गूगल असिस्टेंट, सुना रहा 'गाना' 

Google Assistant tries to make a catchy vaccine song...— Torrey Snow WBAL (@TorreySnowWbal) May 2, 2021
Anyone who has played Portal: pic.twitter.com/GqNmMdvVJw
Did you know that Google Assistant sings you a song about vaccines when you ask it to sing a song? #RandomThoughts #SaturdayVibes #iwastodayyearsold— Chhandosi Roy (@chhandosi) May 8, 2021
Google Assistant singing vaccine song pic.twitter.com/tmT2p2HvWh— Jason Lim🇸🇬🇭🇰🇹🇼🇹🇭🇲🇲 (@jas0nsg) May 7, 2021
Just was playing around with Google Assistant on my Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Now you can ask it to sing the Vaccine song.— David (@radio1975) May 1, 2021
If you have a Google assistant, ask it to sing you the "vaccine song". You won't regret it.— Dapeach 🎯 (@DapeachTV) May 6, 2021
