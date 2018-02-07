अपना शहर चुनें

Google और NCERT ने मिलाया हाथ, बच्चों को बनाएंगे जिम्मेवार इंटरनेट यूजर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:52 PM IST
गूगल और नेशनल काउंसिल ऑफ एडुकेशन रिसर्च (NCERT) ने बच्चों को इंटरनेट की दुनिया में सुरक्षित और जिम्मेदार बनाने के लिए पार्टनरशिप की है। देशभर के छात्र अब सीख सकेंगे कि इंटरनेट पर कैसे एक जिम्मेदार नागरिक बना जाए और साइबर क्राइम से कैसे दूर रहा जाए? इसके लिए देशभर के 14 लाख स्कूल्स में कोर्स शुरू किया जाएगा। इसकी शुरुआत अप्रैल 2018 से होगी।

इस स्कीम के तहत कक्षा I से लेकर कक्षा XII तक के छात्रों को इंटरनेट पर सेफ, स्मार्ट तरीके से इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल और डिजिटल दुनिया में सकारात्मक सोच की शिक्षा दी जाएगी। इस दौरान बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया के कानूनी पहलुओं के बारे में भी जानकारी दी जाएगी।

गूगल इंडिया के ट्रस्ट एंड सेफ्टी डायरेक्टर सुनीता मोहंती ने इंटरनेट सेफ डे के मौके पर बताया कि उन्होंने अलग-अलग उम्र के छात्रों के लिए कई सारे कोर्सेज शुरू किए हैं जिनमें इंटरनेट सुरक्षा के सामाजिक, नैतिक और कानूनी पहलुओं के बारे में जानकारी दी जाएगी।

उन्होंने आगे बताया कि इस प्रोग्राम का पहला पार्ट छोटे बच्चों पर फोकस होगा जिसमें बच्चों को इंटरनेट और वेब वर्ल्ड के बारे में जानकारी दी जाएगी। उदाहरण के लिए निचले क्लास के बच्चों को बेसिक डिजिटल टूल और मीडिल क्लास के बच्चों को बेसिक्स ऑफ द इंटरनेट के बारे में जानकारी दी जाएगी।
