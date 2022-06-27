Fastag Fraud Video: फास्टैग से पैसे उड़ाने वाले वीडियो पर सरकार ने क्या कहा, दावे में है कितनी सच्चाई

पिछले कुछ दिनों से सभी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर एक वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि कार की विंडस्क्रीन साफ करने वाला एक बच्चा स्मार्टवॉच से फास्टैग में पड़े पैसे ट्रांसफर कर रहा है। दावा है कि बच्चा अपनी स्मार्टवॉच से फास्टैग को स्कैन कर रहा है। क्या फास्टैग में जमा राशि को किसी डिवाइस से स्कैन करके कोई भी निकाल सकता है? आइए इसकी सच्चाई जानने की कोशिश करते हैं....
Of late such videos claiming FasTag Scam have started doing rounds.— Commander Ashok Bijalwan 🇮🇳 (@AshTheWiz) June 24, 2022
Would like to draw the attention of @MORTHIndia @OfficeOfNG @nitin_gadkari ji.
To my mind, Fastag is a closed system where only registered users should be able to scan & transfer money to their account. pic.twitter.com/mlb4IhnuD1
A video is spreading misinformation about Paytm FASTag that incorrectly shows a smartwatch scanning FASTag. As per NETC guidelines, FASTag payments can be initiated only by authorised merchants, onboarded after multiple rounds of testing. Paytm FASTag is completely safe & secure. pic.twitter.com/BmXhq07HrS— Paytm (@Paytm) June 25, 2022
A #viral Video claims that devices like watches are being used to swipe the #Fastag on vehicles, leading to fraudulent deduction of money from prepaid wallets.#PIBFactCheck:— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 25, 2022
▶️ This Video is #FAKE
▶️ Such transactions are not possible
▶️ Each Toll Plaza has a unique code pic.twitter.com/n7p01AXF4A
