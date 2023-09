Fake website Scam: सरकारी नौकरी देने वाली यह वेबसाइट निकली फर्जी, सरकार ने जारी की चेतावनी

A #Fake website 'https://t.co/CfDDprwMoD' is claiming to be the official website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and is offering employment opportunities#PIBFactCheck



▶️This website is not associated with GOI



▶️Official website: https://t.co/pCjN1ZGIMW



Read: https://t.co/Pi56ELk7hn pic.twitter.com/5ytj4OREcg