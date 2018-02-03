अपना शहर चुनें

फेसबुक करता है आपको सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैक, आधार नहीं: थॉमस फ्राइडमैन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 02:04 PM IST
Thomas Friedman
पिछले कई सालों से आधार की सिक्योरिटी को लेकर बहस हो रही है। अभी हाल ही में एक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया था कि 500 रुपये में आधार कार्ड का डाटा बाजार में बिक रहा है। इस रिपोर्ट पर काफी बवाल भी हुआ और सरकार ने कहा कि आधार के डाटा पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित हैं। वहीं अब मशहूर पत्रकार और अमेरिकी लेखक थॉमस फ्राइडमैन ने आधार पर अपना विचार रखा है। उन्होंने कहा है कि आधार नहीं, बल्कि फेसबुक लोगों को ट्रैक कर रहा है।

फ्राइडमैन ने इंडिया में चल रहे आधार की सिक्योरिटी मामले पर बोलते हुए फेसबुक को निशाने पर लिया है। उन्होंने अपने एक बयान में कहा, 'मैं आधार को लेकर काफी उत्साहित हूं। मुझे लगता है कि आधार एक अनोखा खोज है। समाज को एक ऐसे प्लेटफॉर्म की जरूरत है जिसके जरिए सभी लोग एक विश्वसनीय आईडी के साथ रहें। मुझे लगता है कि आधार की प्राइवेसी को लेकर चल रहा विवाद एक बकवास है। आधार आपकी बायोमेट्रिक के अलावा आपका कुछ भी स्टोर नहीं करता है और यह ना ही आपको ट्रैक करता है।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि आज Facebook आपको सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैक कर रहा है। अगर आपको अपनी प्राइवेसी की चिंता है तो आप गूगल, फेसबुक, ट्विटर जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म से विदा ले लीजिए। ये सभी आपको भारत सरकार से ज्यादा ट्रैक कर रहे हैं।
