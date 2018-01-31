अपना शहर चुनें

करोड़ों यूजर के लिए फेसबुक ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, डिजिटल धोखाधड़ी और घोटालों पर लगेगी लगाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 06:12 PM IST
Facebook is banning all ads promoting cryptocurrencies
फेसबुक ने भ्रामक विज्ञापनों, डिजिटल धोखाधड़ी और घोटालों पर लगाम लगाने के लिए बिटकॉइन के विज्ञापनों पर पाबंदी लगा दी है।

सोशल मीडिया की दिग्गज कंपनी ने कहा कि यह विज्ञापन प्रतिबंध दोहरे विकल्पों, प्रारंभिक सिक्का प्रस्तावों (आईसीओ) और क्रिप्टोकरेंसी जैसी भ्रामक या भ्रामक प्रचार प्रथाओं से संबंधित वित्तीय उत्पादों और सेवाओं के लिए है।

आईसीओ, निवेशकों की क्रिप्टोकरेंसी संपत्तियों को बेचकर फंड जुटाने का एक तरीका है। बिटकॉइन जैसी डिजिटल करेंसी की दुनिया में धोखाधड़ी एक आम बात है।

उदाहरण के लिए इसी हफ्ते अमेरिकी प्रतिभूति और विनिमय आयोग ने टेक्सास की एराइज बैंक को आईसीओ के लिए बंद कर दिया। फेसबुक के उत्पाद प्रबंधक निदेशक रॉब लेथर्न ने कहा कि फेसबुक कुछ बिंदुओं पर नई नीति बनाएगा ताकि क्रिप्टो कारोबार दोबारा विज्ञापन कर सकें।

उन्होंने कहा कि हम चाहते हैं कि लोग फेसबुक पर बिना किसी घोटाले, डर या धोखे के नए उत्पादों और सेवाओं को खोजते रहें।
