Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Facebook had removed nearly 800 QAnon conspiracy groups for posts

फेसबुक ने हिंसक पोस्ट करने वाले 800 ग्रुपों को किया प्रतिबंधित

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 07:17 AM IST
फेसबुक ने हिंसक पोस्ट करने वाले 800 ग्रुपों को प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है। फेसबुक ने कहा है कि हमारे प्लेटफार्म पर अगर कोई यूजर किसी को हिंसा के लिए उकसाता है या खुद हिंसक व्यवहार करता है तो उसे हम प्रतिबंधित कर देंगे। 
social media facebook facebook fake account facebook fake post

Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

