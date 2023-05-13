Notifications

Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   elon musk appoints linda yaccarino as new twitter ceo

New Twitter CEO: लिंडा याकरिनो होंगी ट्विटर की नई सीईओ, एलन मस्क ने की घोषणा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वॉशिंगटन Published by: गुलाम अहमद Updated Sat, 13 May 2023 12:44 AM IST
सार

एलन मस्क ने ट्वीट किया, वह ट्विटर के नए सीईओ के रूप में लिंडा याकरिनो का स्वागत करने के लिए उत्साहित हैं।
 

elon musk appoints linda yaccarino as new twitter ceo
linda yaccarino - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म ट्विटर के मालिक एलन मस्क ने कंपनी के नए सीईओ की आधिकारिक घोषणा कर दी है। लिंडा याकरिनो ट्विटर की नई सीईओ होंगे। वह एलन मस्क की जगह लेंगी। मस्क ने ट्वीट किया, वह ट्विटर के नए सीईओ के रूप में लिंडा याकरिनो का स्वागत करने के लिए उत्साहित हैं।



उन्होंने आगे लिखा, लिंडा याकरिनो मुख्य रूप से ट्विटर के बिजनेस ऑपरेशन पर ध्यान केंद्रित करेंगी, जबकि वह प्रोडक्ट डिजाइन और नई तकनीक पर ध्यान केंद्रित करेंगे।  साथ ही ट्विटर के मालिक ने कहा कि वह ट्विटर प्लेटफॉर्म को एक्स एप में बदलने के लिए लिंडा के साथ काम करने को उत्सुक हैं।




कौन हैं लिंडा याकरिनो
याकरिनो साल 2011 से एनबीसी यूनिवर्सल मीडिया के साथ जुड़ी हुई हैं। फिलहाल वह कंपनी में वैश्विक विज्ञापन और साझेदारी के अध्यक्ष पद पर हैं। इससे पहले, वह कंपनी के केबल मनोरंजन और डिजिटल विज्ञापन बिक्री विभाग के रूप में भी काम कर चुकी हैं। इसके अलावा, लिंडा याकरिनो ने टर्नर कंपनी में 19 वर्षों तक काम किया है। जब उन्होंने कंपनी से अलविदा किया था, तब वह बिक्री, विपणन और अधिग्रहण के कार्यकारी उपाध्यक्ष के पद पर थीं। 
 
लिंडा की पढ़ाई की बात करें तो वह पेन स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी की छात्रा रही हैं, जिन्होंने दूरसंचार का अध्ययन किया है। एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, याकरिनो में विज्ञापन को लेकर काफी समझ है। उन्हें पता है कि किसी विज्ञापन को कैसे आकर्षित बनाना है। आज उनके एनबीसी यूनिवर्सल मीडिया में अध्यक्ष पद पर होने का कारण यह ही है। 

