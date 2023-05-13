New Twitter CEO: लिंडा याकरिनो होंगी ट्विटर की नई सीईओ, एलन मस्क ने की घोषणा

माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म ट्विटर के मालिक एलन मस्क ने कंपनी के नए सीईओ की आधिकारिक घोषणा कर दी है। लिंडा याकरिनो ट्विटर की नई सीईओ होंगे। वह एलन मस्क की जगह लेंगी। मस्क ने ट्वीट किया, वह ट्विटर के नए सीईओ के रूप में लिंडा याकरिनो का स्वागत करने के लिए उत्साहित हैं।

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.



Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky