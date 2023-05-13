New Twitter CEO: लिंडा याकरिनो होंगी ट्विटर की नई सीईओ, एलन मस्क ने की घोषणा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म ट्विटर के मालिक एलन मस्क ने कंपनी के नए सीईओ की आधिकारिक घोषणा कर दी है। लिंडा याकरिनो ट्विटर की नई सीईओ होंगे। वह एलन मस्क की जगह लेंगी। मस्क ने ट्वीट किया, वह ट्विटर के नए सीईओ के रूप में लिंडा याकरिनो का स्वागत करने के लिए उत्साहित हैं।
I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023
Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.
Followed