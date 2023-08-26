अलर्ट: गूगल पर विज्ञापन दे रहे हैं Crypto स्कैमर, आपके साथ भी हो सकता है धोखा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
क्रिप्टो स्कैमर्स तमाम सोशल मीडिया साइट के बाद अब Google सर्च इंजन तक पहुंच गए हैं। ये ठग लोगों को शिकार बनाने के लिए गूगल की मदद ले रहे हैं। इसके लिए वे Google पर क्रिप्टो करेंसी को लेकर विज्ञापन दे रहे हैं। गूगल पर विज्ञापन देखकर लोग इनके झांसे में आ रहे हैं। इसी सप्ताह एक व्यक्ति को इस तरह के विज्ञापन से फिशिंग अटैक के जरिए $900,000 (लगभग 7.4 करोड़ रुपये) का नुकसान हुआ।
There's a new crypto scam on google— 0xngmi (@0xngmi) August 23, 2023
Scammers will buy an ad for a proper crypto website on google, with the proper URL
Then when users click on it they get sent to an ad network (https://t.co/k5azsHhC2s) to track the click, but that network redirects to a scam site instead! pic.twitter.com/YEUYqc9IUk
